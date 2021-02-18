Riverdale: "Back to School" Preview Released

✖

This season of Riverdale absolutely hasn't been pulling any punches, as its massive time jump has shaken up nearly every aspect of the series' status quo. After this week's shocking reveals and surprising hookups, fans are definitely excited to see what's next -- and now we know what that will entail. The CW has released a new preview for "Chapter Eighty-Two: Back to School", the sixth episode of the series' fifth season. As the title would suggest, the episode is going to see some of Riverdale High's alumni, who have now graduated college and become young adults, returning back to the high school, serving as teachers after the school was in danger of shutting down. The promo also teases a twist that viewers definitely weren't expecting -- that the newest urban legend or "villain" of the series is apparently modeled after Mothman, the fan-favorite cryptid.

"I think I'd known about the time jump pre-pandemic," Drew Ray Tanner, who plays Fangs Fogarty on the series recently explained to ComicBook.com. "So when the pandemic happened, we knew that we would go back to filming and it would sort of pick up on this time jump. So I was given nine months to grow out my hair, and to grow as an individual. I just kind of kept it in the back of my mind each day, as I was going through this life-changing thing. It was such a colossal thing -- I don't think anything has happened that big in my life, since graduation or something like that."

"As [an] actor, the best thing you can do is to learn from everything that's in everyday life. The best characters to learn from are people on the street and everyday interactions," Tanner continued. "You're constantly learning. You're constantly adding things to your tool belt. That's the job of the actor, to take life and to hopefully imitate it in art. So I was extremely blessed that I had [so much time]. As a TV actor, you don't get that much time to do something like this, but we really were given nine months to flesh it out and be aware of "Okay, this is where we're going with this. How do I build this up? And how do I make this character real? And how do I make it sort of a seamless transition?" It was extremely exciting. It was challenging, but I was given more than enough time to prepare."

You can check out the synopsis for "Chapter Eighty-Two: Back to School" below!

"BULLDOG PRIDE — Archie (KJ Apa), Betty (Lili Reinhart), Veronica (Camila Mendes) and Jughead (Cole Sprouse) prepare for their first day as Riverdale High’s newest teachers. Veronica introduces her husband Chad (guest star Chris Mason) to the group after he shows up unexpectedly in Riverdale. After realizing they are out of funds, Archie and Toni (Vanessa Morgan) turn to Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) for help restarting the football and cheer teams. Finally, Betty, Kevin (Casey Cott) and Alice (Mädchen Amick) follow a lead after learning that Polly (guest star Tiera Skovbye) may be in trouble. Mark Consuelos, Charles Melton and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Gabriel Correa directed the episode written by Ariana Jackson."

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. "Back to School" will air on February 24th.