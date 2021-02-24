Riverdale: "Fire in the Sky" Photos Reveal New Characters

Wednesday is bringing some significant updates within the world of Riverdale, between the airing of a new episode and the news that the series will take a major hiatus later this year. If that wasn't enough, The CW has now released a batch of photos for "Chapter Eighty-Three: Fire in the Sky", the seventh episode of the series' fifth season. The photos provide a bit of a look at the new status quo of Riverdale, as Archie Andrews (K.J. Apa) and his friends attempt to rebuild the town after seven years away. Namely, this will include Corporal Eric Jackson (Sommer Carbuccia), an Army buddy of Archie's who appeared in the first time jump episode, "Purgatorio."

There's also Star Vixen (AC Bonifacio), a new member of the River Vixens, which appear to be overseen by Toni Topaz (Vanessa Morgan).

You can check out the synopsis for "Chapter Eighty-Three: Fire in the Sky" below, and keep scrolling to check out the photos from the episode!

"A FEW GOOD MEN — Following in his Grandpa Artie’s footsteps, Archie (KJ Apa) begins to recruit Riverdale’s new volunteer fire department. Toni’s (Vanessa Morgan) attempt to lure Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) out of Thornhill and back into daily life in Riverdale leads to more tension between the two. Elsewhere, Betty (Lili Reinhart), Alice (Mädchen Amick) and Kevin’s (Casey Cott) latest investigation leads them into conflict with Hiram (Mark Consuelos). Finally, as Veronica (Camila Mendes) comes up with a risky plan to support Riverdale’s local businesses, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook) begin to unravel an old mystery surrounding some strange sightings in the town. Charles Melton and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Gabriel Correa directed the episode written by Ted Sullivan."

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c. "Chapter Eighty-Three: Fire in the Sky" will air on March 10th.