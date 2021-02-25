Riverdale: "Fire in the Sky" Preview Released

✖

Riverdale has been laying quite a lot of groundwork so far in its fifth season, jumping forward seven years into the future to allow for new mysteries for its ensemble of characters. While fans will have to wait a little while longer to see the series return for more -- with a new episode not airing until Wednesday, March 10th -- we do know what it will be like when the series does come back. The CW has released an emotional preview for "Chapter Eighty-Three: Fire in the Sky", the seventh episode of the show's fifth season.

The episode hints at some plot points that have been teased by the series for a while now, particularly the idea of Archie running Riverdale's new fire department, something that will clearly take a personal context after this week's episode ended with his and Jughead's house engulfed in flames. There's also the mystery of what exactly happened with Polly Cooper (Tiera Skovbye), whose remains appeared to be found by Betty, Alice, and Kevin at the tail end of this week's episode. Could it all be tied to the "Mothmen", a mysterious group who were believed to have kidnapped and poisoned people in Riverdale decades ago? Fans will just have to wait and see.

You can check out the synopsis for "Chapter Eighty-Three: Fire in the Sky" below!

"A FEW GOOD MEN — Following in his Grandpa Artie’s footsteps, Archie (KJ Apa) begins to recruit Riverdale’s new volunteer fire department. Toni’s (Vanessa Morgan) attempt to lure Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) out of Thornhill and back into daily life in Riverdale leads to more tension between the two. Elsewhere, Betty (Lili Reinhart), Alice (Mädchen Amick) and Kevin’s (Casey Cott) latest investigation leads them into conflict with Hiram (Mark Consuelos). Finally, as Veronica (Camila Mendes) comes up with a risky plan to support Riverdale’s local businesses, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook) begin to unravel an old mystery surrounding some strange sightings in the town. Charles Melton and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Gabriel Correa directed the episode written by Ted Sullivan."

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c. "Chapter Eighty-Three: Fire in the Sky" will air on March 10th.