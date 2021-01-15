Riverdale: "Graduation" Synopsis Teases Skeet Ulrich's Exit

✖

There's officially less than a week until the return of Riverdale, and The CW series definitely has a lot in store for its future. The hit series announced last year that it would be undergoing a significant time jump in its upcoming fifth season, after the series wraps up storylines that were put on pause due to production shutdowns tied to the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to high school staples like senior prom and graduation, those storylines will include the exit of one of the series' mainstays. The CW has released a synopsis for "Chapter Seventy-Nine: Graduation", which you can check out below. The synopsis hints at the various plotlines that will revolve around the graduation itself, as well as the fact that FP Jones (Skeet Ulrich) will be making a "difficult decision" about his and Jellybean Jones' (Trinity Likins) future.

"STAY INNOCENT — With Graduation Day around the corner, the gang consider their next steps beyond Riverdale High. Archie (KJ Apa) learns whether he will be able to graduate with his classmates. FP (Skeet Ulrich) makes a difficult decision about his and Jellybean’s (guest star Trinity Likins) future.

Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Madelaine Petsch, Mädchen Amick, Mark Consuelos, Casey Cott, Charles Melton, Vanessa Morgan and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Gabriel Correa directed the episode written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa."

Word of Ulrich leaving Riverdale was announced in February of last year, with Hermione Lodge actress Marisol Nichols set to exit during Season 5 as well. When the pandemic cut Season 4 short, series creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa reassured that both actors would return to the series to help wrap things up.

"Yeah, I've talked to all the actors and I called Marisol and Skeet and I said, 'You know guys, obviously we still want to finish the stories we started in the season.'" Aguirre-Sacasa explained last year. "And both of them were like, 'Of course, let's do it.' And again, neither Hermione nor F.P., this isn't a spoiler, but they're not dying. My hope is to have them be a part of Riverdale for as long as Riverdale continues."

What do you think of the synopsis for Riverdale's graduation episode? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Riverdale will air Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. "Chapter Seventy-Nine: Graduation" will air on February 3rd.