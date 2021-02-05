Riverdale Teases Upcoming Time Jump With New Season 5 Poster

✖

Riverdale began a new chapter on Wednesday night, setting up a seven-year time jump within the world of the hit The CW series. The idea of the time jump -- and picking up with characters like Archie Andrews (KJ Apa), Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse), Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart), and Veronica Mendes (Camila Mendes) as adults after they've graduated from college -- has definitely intrigued fans of the series. Luckily, we won't have to wait long to see what the time jump will bring for Riverdale's ensemble, as The CW has released a new poster showcasing the cast in the time jump. You can check it out below.

(Photo: The CW)

The poster shows Archie, Jughead, Betty, Veronica, Reggie Mantle (Charles Melton), Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch), Toni Topaz (Vanessa Morgan), Fangs Fogarty (Drew Ray Tanner), Kevin Keller (Casey Cott), and Tabitha Tate (Erinn Westbrook).

"I think I'd known about the time jump pre-pandemic," Tanner recently explained to ComicBook.com. "So when the pandemic happened, we knew that we would go back to filming and it would sort of pick up on this time jump. So I was given nine months to grow out my hair, and to grow as an individual. I just kind of kept it in the back of my mind each day, as I was going through this life-changing thing. It was such a colossal thing -- I don't think anything has happened that big in my life, since graduation or something like that."

"As [an] actor, the best thing you can do is to learn from everything that's in everyday life. The best characters to learn from are people on the street and everyday interactions," Tanner continued. "You're constantly learning. You're constantly adding things to your tool belt. That's the job of the actor, to take life and to hopefully imitate it in art. So I was extremely blessed that I had [so much time]. As a TV actor, you don't get that much time to do something like this, but we really were given nine months to flesh it out and be aware of "Okay, this is where we're going with this. How do I build this up? And how do I make this character real? And how do I make it sort of a seamless transition?" It was extremely exciting. It was challenging, but I was given more than enough time to prepare."

