‘Riverdale’ Wins Favorite TV Drama at Kids’ Choice Awards Over ‘The Walking Dead’ and ‘Stranger Things’

The CW's Riverdale was awarded an orange blimp for Favorite TV Drama at the 2019 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards Saturday, winning out over the CW's own The Flash, Netflix series Stranger Things, A Series of Unfortunate Events, and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, and AMC's The Walking Dead. The zombie drama is the sole TV-MA-rated series nominated for the kid-voted award.

Starring K.J. Apa and Lili Reinhart and inspired by the classic characters of Archie Comics, Riverdale was previously awarded Favorite TV Drama at the 2018 People's Choice Awards and took home nine prizes at the 2018 Teen Choice Awards, including Choice TV Show and Choice Actress and Actor for Reinhart and Cole Sprouse. Its Saturday win marks its first-ever Kids' Choice Award.

The fan-favorite teen drama series recently suffered the loss of Fred Andrews star Luke Perry, who died earlier this month aged 52. "You know, honestly, we are I think all still in shock and are all still processing and grieving," Riverdale show runner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa recently told Entertainment Tonight. "We know that we have to address it in some way, but we're giving ourselves a little bit of time and space before we figure out the best way to honor him."

Perry was previously remembered by Aguirre-Sacasa and Riverdale executive producers Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Jon Goldwater as "a beloved member of the Riverdale, Warner Bros. and CW family" who "was everything you would hope he would be: an incredibly caring, consummate professional with a giant heart, and a true friend to all."

The star's publicist earlier reported in a statement Perry died "surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie, fiancé Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, step-father Steven Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder, and other close family and friends."

Other television winners at the Kids' Choice Awards include Fuller House for Favorite Funny TV Show, Zendaya (K.C. Undercover) for Favorite Female TV Star, and Jace Norman (Henry Danger) for Favorite Male TV Star.

-----

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about Dragon Ball Super maybe returning, we're breaking down Kofi's trip to the set of Godzilla: King of the Monsters and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!