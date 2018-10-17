‘Riverdale’ Actor Denies Conspiring With Courtney Love to Murder Someone

Riverdale certainly features its fair share of deadly conspiracies, but one of the series’ alumni is currently entangled in a real-life one.

Ross Butler, who portrayed Reggie Mantle in the first season of the hit The CW series before departing due to scheduling conflicts, recently denied allegations that he was involved in a 2016 plot to kill Isaiah Silva, the ex-husband of Francis Bean Cobain. Newly-filed court documents, which were first reported on by The Blast, recount the 13 Reasons Why and Shazam! actor’s side of the story, as he asks to be dismissed from the lawsuit.

This legal battle began in May, when Silva filed a lawsuit against Butler, Courtney Love, her manager Sam Lutfi, and several other men. As the lawsuit alleges, Butler and the other accomplices attempted to break into Silva’s house sometime in 2016, in an attempt to kill him and to steal the guitar that Kurt Cobain used on MTV Unplugged.

As Butler explains, he and Lutfi did drive to Silva’s home on the night in question, because Lutfi was concerned about Silva and Cobain.

“They had gone silent after sending him some troubling text messages.” Butler’s documents explain. “Mr. Lutfi explained that he wanted to make sure that the two were okay.”

Butler claims that when they arrived and knocked on the door, they found sheets covering the windows, and an alarm going off within the house before Silva answered the door.

“I then entered the house and was greeted calmly and amicably by Silva.” Butler continues. “Silva was frail, emaciated and had a terrible odor. The house was also messy and had a bad odor.”

According to Butler, another man identified as “Mr. Munsey” called the police during the night, even though Silva made it clear that he knew Lutfi and Butler. The police arrived and spoke to the parties involved, and ultimately left. Butler himself then left the house, as Silva and Lufti went back inside.

“I never entered into a conspiracy or otherwise agreed to commit any crime against Silva.” Butler explains in the documents. “I never conspired with anyone else to murder or kidnap Silva … or take possession of a guitar that Silva claims Ms. Cobain gave to him as a gift.”

Butler asks to have the claims against him dismissed, and says that he had “no communications with Defendant Courtney Love Cobain at any time concerning the purported events.”

According to Spin, the next hearing on the case is scheduled for December 7th.

