Ryan Reynolds's Maximum Effort Productions Signs First-Look Deal With FuboTV

Maximum Effort Productions, a production company co-founded by Ryan Reynolds and George Dewey in 2018, and FuboTV Inc., the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, announced today a first-look deal for unscripted content. As part of the deal for an exclusive first-look for unscripted TV series, Maximum Effort will launch Maximum Effort Network, a linear channel on FuboTV, and will also have a blind scripted deal with FuboTV. The new Maximum Effort Network will join Fubo's already robust sports, news and entertainment lineup. Maximum Effort Productions has been granted creative control over the channel's content.

Since launching, Reynolds' banner has an impressive creative track record which includes the Deadpool movies, Free Guy, The Adam Project and the upcoming unscripted show Welcome to Wrexham. All advertising sales for the Maximum Effort channel will be managed by FuboTV.

"Maximum Effort's mission is to bring people together in fun and unexpected ways and we think today's announcement with Fubo will help do just that," said Ryan Reynolds, co-founder of Maximum Effort Productions. "FuboTV has taken a fresh approach to developing and delivering content in the digital age and the entire team is passionate about thinking differently and taking chances. I genuinely can't believe Maximum Effort gets to program our own network. I am beyond excited and grateful to Fubo."

"I am thrilled to announce FuboTV's partnership with Ryan Reynolds, George Dewey, James Toney (chief strategy officer) and Maximum Effort," said David Gandler, co-founder and CEO, FuboTV. "Ryan is not only an A-list Hollywood star but also a serial entrepreneur with a stellar track record across sports (as owner of the Wrexham soccer club), advertising, content and marketing. We plan to leverage Ryan and George's expertise, creativity and advertiser relationships to underwrite network programming through innovative marketing partnerships that leverage Fubo's data capabilities and interactive technology stack. Ryan and Maximum Effort have demonstrated their confidence in FuboTV and what we plan to create together through an equity agreement encompassing stock at higher than today's trading price. We can't wait to get started."

"It's so exciting to partner with Ryan, George and James to launch a new entertainment network," said Pamela Duckworth, head of original programming, FuboTV. "We all feel the opportunity to co-create scripted and unscripted content without the usual layers of approvals necessary at other networks will open the creative floodgates."

In a comment that's a little more on-brand for Maximum Effort's off-kilter humor, Reynolds tweeted, "I make this solemn promise: The Maximum Effort channel on FuboTV will be the most recklessly programmed channel since Evel Kneivel's short stint as head of ABC."

Under the terms of the agreement, Maximum Effort will receive equity from FuboTV as consideration for the deal as described in FuboTV's 8-K filing today.

Maximum Effort Productions will maintain its three-year first-look development deal with Paramount Pictures announced in May of 2021 for feature projects.