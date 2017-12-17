Melissa Joan Hart Comments On Darker ‘Sabrina The Teenage Witch’ Reboot

For a whole generation of fans, Melissa Joan Hart is the quintessential version of Sabrina, The Teenage Witch. But with a reboot in the works from The CW, it sounds like Hart has given her blessing to the project.

Hart was asked about the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina adaptation during a recent panel at L.A. Comic Con. As she explained, the Riverdale spinoff has no ties to the Hart-led ABC series, now that the television rights are back under the Archie Comics umbrella.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We’re not involved.” Hart revealed. “The rights reverted back to [Archie Comics], and they’re doing The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, which is a darker sort of twist.”

The fact that Hart isn’t (currently) involved might disappoint some, as a small campaign has centered around the actress to play one of Sabrina’s magical aunts in Chilling Adventures. (But that doesn’t mean that Hart doesn’t have any coincidental ties to the world of Riverdale.)

Still, Hart has an understanding of what the new series is trying to do, and compared it to another cult classic show from the same time.

“I think our show was about magic and family, and I think the new one — it sounds like, I have no idea — but the new one is going to be more about witchcraft, dark stuff.” Hart explained. “I think it sounds more Buffy the Vampire Slayer than it does Sabrina, so I think it will appeal to a different kind of audience and be a totally different show.”

Chilling Adventures has been in development for over a month now, with casting on the series currently underway. A lot is still unknown about the upcoming series, but a script sneak peek from showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa did hint at Sabrina’s unique origin story, as well as the appearance of supporting characters Harvey and Rosalind. And a recent casting breakdown indicates that the show could be looking for a more diverse casting of the title character, helping bring the Sabrina franchise to a new generation.

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is being eyed for the 2018-2019 television season.