‘Salvation’: Tensions Rise in ‘Crimes and Punishment’ Preview

Salvation is in the midst of its second season, and things are picking up on Monday night’s episode.

The CBS sci-fi drama will tack a trio of tricky situations on the upcoming episode, entitled “Crimes and Punishment,” which will air at the special time of 10 p.m. ET.

Grace Barrows (Jennifer Finnigan) is asked to lie under oath, causing her loyalty to be “tested,” according to the episode synopsis. Elsewhere, Liam embarks on a risky mission at Vice President Darius Tanz’s (Santiago Cabrera) request.

Hanging over all these situations is a “shocking act of violence” that causes “chaos” across the U.S.

As the preview above shows, tensions are at a high point, with the cast of characters holding several intense discussions with one another as the outside world is filled with unrest.

“The very fate of our democracy is at stake here,” says Deputy Secretary of Defense Harris Edwards (Ian Anthony Dale), later adding, “Some times you have to do the wrong thing for the right reasons.”

Darius adds, “If we lose, we lose everything.”

This season of Salvation continues to blaze a thrilling trail after season 1 launched on the premise of government officials preparing for an asteroid to collide with Earth.

Cabrera recently hyped up the “heightened” feel of season 2 in an interview with a CBS affiliate in Washington D.C.

“I’m really excited because we hit the ground running again and that thriller element is heightened and there from the get go,” Cabrera said. “The season is full of surprises and there are some incredible twists and turns. I think the audience is in for a real thrill.”

He continues, “The main theme last season was are we going to kill ourselves before the asteroid gets to earth. This season, the world knows the truth and it’s the end of normalcy. The world goes a bit nuts as it tries to handle this truth and there’s a lot of unrest. We have new enemies coming through and it’s all about what does the truth do to us. The main theme is something fresh and different and that will be something exciting to watch.”

Salvation airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.

Photo Credit: CBS / Shane Harvey