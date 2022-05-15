Baby Yoda Threatens Baby Groot Again on Saturday Night Live
Baby Yoda is back. Kyle Mooney's controversial character has finally returned to Saturday Night Live, and his everlasting feud with Baby Groot hit a new high—literally. Throughout his rant on the show's "Weekend Update" segment, Mooney joked that his character has found a newfound hobby of smoking cannabis, even threatening to grind Baby Groot up enough that he'd be able to smoke the beloved Guardians of the Galaxy character.
As with similar sketches in the past, fans weren't hot on the bit, with a substantial amount of SNL viewers hoping they finally pull the character once and for all. Even then, the live sketch comedy invested in a new look for the character, updating his makeup this time around to include blonde hair and a goatee.
baby yoda’s back with a message for baby groot pic.twitter.com/ohCHQVWXt1— Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) May 15, 2022
Keep scrolling to see what people are saying.
Never Funny
Why do they keep doing Baby Yoda? I have never found it funny. #SNL— Amy 艾米 🟢🏳️🌈 (she/they) (@AmytheChinaGee1) May 15, 2022
Kill It
Bruh, kill this baby yoda gimmick. It’s so stupid. #SNL— Lil King Cardio Tra$hMouth (@HeelStCloud) May 15, 2022
Who Wants It?
Literally who is asking for another Baby Yoda bit #snl— Chris G. (@morebachplease) May 15, 2022
Bye
Update #2: Baby Yoda. I did not want to see this again. Yet, if we got it, I thought this was one of the better iterations, particularly the photo of his cult (I got a real guilty laugh out of seeing Tila Tequila). This feels like a goodbye to Kyle. I hope it is. #SNL— Soaps and Sci-Fi (@SoapsandSciFi) May 15, 2022
NSFW
Baby Yoda is the worst fucking character Kyle Mooney has ever done, which is saying something. Worst Update guest by a mile. #SNL— Matt Humphrey (@GuitarzanWSC) May 15, 2022
Sucks
Am I the only one that thinks Baby Yoda sucks? #SNL— Adam Harris (@TheAdamHarris78) May 15, 2022
Very Not Funny
.@nbcsnl please, I’m begging you, DO NOT DO THE BABY YODA THING EVER AGAIN. IT IS VERY NOT FUNNY.— Lil King Cardio Tra$hMouth (@HeelStCloud) May 15, 2022
All 47 seasons of Saturday Night Live are now streaming on Peacock.