Baby Yoda Threatens Baby Groot Again on Saturday Night Live

Baby Yoda is back. Kyle Mooney's controversial character has finally returned to Saturday Night Live, and his everlasting feud with Baby Groot hit a new high—literally. Throughout his rant on the show's "Weekend Update" segment, Mooney joked that his character has found a newfound hobby of smoking cannabis, even threatening to grind Baby Groot up enough that he'd be able to smoke the beloved Guardians of the Galaxy character.

As with similar sketches in the past, fans weren't hot on the bit, with a substantial amount of SNL viewers hoping they finally pull the character once and for all. Even then, the live sketch comedy invested in a new look for the character, updating his makeup this time around to include blonde hair and a goatee.

baby yoda’s back with a message for baby groot pic.twitter.com/ohCHQVWXt1 — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) May 15, 2022

