Kevin Smith Praises Eddie Murphy’s Saturday Night Live Performance

Eddie Murphy returned to Saturday Night Live last night for the first time in 35 years, delighting many fans and delivering a nice ratings boost to the long-running comedy series. Kevin Smith was among them. The writer/director/podcaster took to Twitter to praise Murphy’s episode of the show. “Eddie Murphy was brilliant on @nbcsnl last night!,” Smith tweeted out on Sunday morning. “Buckwheat, Mr. Robinson, and Gumby were a time machine to my childhood! Eddie Murphy’s joy was so infectious! Felt like the best episode with which they could’ve possibly ended the decade. I hope this becomes a holiday tradition.”

Murphy’s episode of NBC‘s sketch comedy series gave the show its highest ratings in two years. According to Neilsen’s “fast official” ratings, Murphy’s first time hosting the series that launched his career scored a 2.5 rating in adults 18-49 and 9.921 million viewers overall in Live+Same Day rating. In addition to Murphy, the episode featured musical guest Lizzo and guest appearances by Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle, Tracy Morgan, Alec Baldwin, Larry David, Maya Rudolph, Jason Sudeikis, Fred Armisen, and Rachel Dratch.

During the show, Murphy brought back some of his classic roles, from Mister Robinson’s Neighborhood to Gumby. Murphy also slipped a bad word past the censors. These moments certainly pleased fans, who were excited before the show began in anticipation of Murphy’s return.

Leading up to his return, Murphy told Al Roker that fans could expect some classic characters to earlier this week during an appearance on The Today Show.

“We’re talking about a Gumby thing. And we’re talking about a Buckwheat thing,” Murphy told the host. “And we’re talking about a Bill Cosby thing, maybe. It’d be very funny. I don’t know if would think it was funny, but it would be very funny. Mister Robinson, if we can come up with Mister Robinson. Or Velvet Jones. I’m down for whatever as long as it’s really, really funny.”

Murphy’s return to SNL led to some discussions about his career’s history, including his decision not to appear in Ghostbusters. He discussed the choice with Jimmy Fallon, saying, “Yes, but I did Beverly Hills Cop. It wasn’t like I turned it down inasmuch as I wasn’t available because I was doing this other movie. The only movie I ever turned down that became a big hit was that Who Framed Roger Rabbit? I was going to be the Bob Hoskins dude. And I was like, ‘What? Animation and people? That sounds like bull**** to me.’ Now every time I see it, I feel like an idiot.”

