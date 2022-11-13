Saturday Night Live: Keke Palmer Announced As Next Host

While Saturday Night Live is about to go on a brief two-week hiatus to celebrate Thanksgiving, the show is gearing up with one of its biggest episodes to return to. Saturday, the live sketch comedy announced Keke Palmer will make her hosting debut on the December 3rd episode. Fresh off her breakout role in Jordan Peele's Nope, Palmer will make her Studio 8H debut with musical guest SZA, the latter make her second appearance on the show about a 2017 stop.

While it's not clear how many episodes are left before the show takes an extended holiday break, Palmer's episode will likely kick off a two or three week span of new episodes before breaking and picking back up in 2023.

next show! pic.twitter.com/kNsSG8j6h1 — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) November 13, 2022

Who all left SNL?

In total, eight castmates left the program prior to the Season 48 premiere, including mainstays Aidy Bryant, Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Chris Redd, and Melissa Villaseñor. Featured player Aristotle Athari left 30 Rock after one year on the program. Andrew Dismukes and Punkie Johnson were promoted to the main cast after two seasons on the show while it added four new faces: Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker.

This will be a transition year, and the change years are always difficult," SNL creator Lorne Michaels said to a media scrum at the Emmy Awards this year. "There are new people, and things are changing, and a different generation comes into the show."

How to watch Saturday Night Live

Throughout the remainder of Season 48, currently expected to run through next May, NBC is simulcasting new episodes live on both NBC and Peacock. Peacock also serves as the streaming vault for all SNL episodes from its inception, with new episodes being added the day after they air.

Virtually every SNL episode, other than the select few locked away for good because of a variety of reasons, is now available to watch on the streaming service.