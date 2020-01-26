Watch Saturday Night Live Make Fun of Mr. Peanut’s Death

Last week, Planters’ “Road Trip” Super Bowl LIV commercial hit the internet and revealed a tragic fate for the iconic Mr. Peanut. The beloved brand icon sacrificed himself to save his road trip comrades, Wesley Snipes and Veep star Matt Walsh. The rather dark commercial prompted some touching and hilarious memorials for the character, it’s also prompted a bit of good-natured mockery as well, as was the case on the most recent episode of Saturday Night Live in which the Weekend Update took a moment to note Mr. Peanut’s passing – as well as what became of his remains.

In the segment, Michael Che “reports” that when it comes to the handling of Mr. Peanut’s remains “in accordance to his wishes, he has been cremated” while an image of a jar of peanut butter is shown on screen. You can check the whole segment out for yourself below.

Following the release of the Planters 2020 Super Bowl commercial, Planters sent out a press release announcing the passing of the icon, while also informing fans that there would be a funeral for the character during the third quarter of the upcoming Super Bowl.

“It’s with heavy hearts that we confirm MR. PEANUT has passed away at 104 years old,” said Samantha Hess, PLANTERS Brand Manager at Kraft Heinz. “He will be remembered as the legume who always brought people together for nutty adventures and a good time. We encourage fans to tune in to MR. PEANUT’s funeral during the third quarter of the Super Bowl to celebrate his life.”

“MR. PEANUT was more than just a friend – he was a hero. His passing has shook me to my core,” said Matt Walsh. “I’ll do my best to honor his legacy and be there for my friends like he was always there for me even until our last wild ride together. I’ll pay my last respects during his funeral on Super Bowl Sunday. I encourage our entire nation to do the same.”

Of course, despite the press release and Saturday Night Lives’s joking about Mr. Peanut being cremated, not everyone is convinced we’ve seen the last of the character. Councilman of Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania – Mr. Peanut’s hometown – Tony Brooks told a local media outlet that he believes we’ll see Mr. Peanut again.

“Planters would be nuts to permanently kill off Mr. Peanut. His birthplace of Wilkes-Barre will certainly mourn,” Brooks shared with The Citizens’ Voice. “Seems like a marketing stunt for their Super Bowl commercial. I bet Mr. Peanut will be back in a jiff.”

Super Bowl LIV will be held on February 2nd.