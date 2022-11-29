Scarlett Johansson to Star in First TV Series in Her Career

Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson is set to star in her career-first television series. According to Deadline, Johansson will star in and executive produce Just Cause, based on the 1992 John Katzenbach novel of the same name. The thriller limited series is from writer Christy Hall with Johansson's Three Pictures and Warner Bros. TV. It's been given a straight to series order for Amazon's Prime Video.

The adaptation will see a gender swap when it comes to the novel's protagonist — Miami newspaper editorial writer Matt Cowart. In the series, Johansson will play Madison "Madi" Cowart, a struggling Florida newspaper reporter who is sent to cover the last days of a death row inmate.

Interestingly, the series is something of a return for Johannsson. The star previously appeared in the 1995 film adaptation of the novel when she was just 10 years old. Her second ever film role, she played the daughter of the main character in the Warner Bros. film, Harvard law professor Paul Armstrong played by Sean Connery. That film also starred Laurence Fishburne, Kate Capshaw, Ruby Dee, and Ed Harris.

Hill is set to executive produce the limited series alongside Johansson, Jonathan Lia, and Keenan Flynn of These Pictures. Zara Duffy, Head of Television for These pictures, is overseeing for the company. Warner Bros. TV is the studio. These Pictures is also currently production on Apple's Greg Berlanti-directed Project Artemis which stars Johansson opposite Channing Tatum. Hall previously developed and executive produced Netflix's adaptation of Charles Foreman's graphic novel I Am Not OK With This.

As for Johansson, she ended her time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with 2021's Black Widow and is next set to appear in Wes Anderson's Asteroid City, though that film does not yet have a release date. Asteroid City will star Johansson, Tilda Swinton, Adrien Brody, Margot Robbie, Jeffrey Wright, Tom Hanks, and more.

An anticipated release date for Just Cause has not yet been announced nor is it clear when the series will enter production. No other cast has been announced.

Are you excited for Johansson's first television role? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!