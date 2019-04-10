‘Scooby-Doo’ Stage Show Announced

Scooby-Doo and the Mystery Machine gang have gone on some pretty outrageous journeys over the past five decades, from Supernatural to the world of TV chefs, and everything in between. Now, the iconic group is headed to the theater world.

Warner Bros. and the Canadian theater team Monlove recently announced Scooby-Doo and the Lost City of Gold, an upcoming theatrical production brought to life by both groups. The stage show will be presented in large scale theaters, and will include music, puppetry, magic, singing, dance, interactive audience response video, aerial arts and video mapping.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While plot details are relatively slim, Lost City of Gold is set to take viewers on an “awe-inspiring journey”, which will be centered around a brand-new story. The show aims to “create live, family entertainment that will offer as much for the adults who grew up on Scooby, as it will for their kids who still rock Scooby lunchboxes and backpacks to this day.”

The concept, book, music, and lyrics for Scooby-Doo and the Lost City of Gold are co-created by Ella Louise Allaire and Martin Lord Ferguson, who previously created shows such as Ice Age Live! A Mammoth Adventure.

“Working with Warner to celebrate the legacy of an icon is a dream come true.” Allaire, who is the CEO and founder of Monlove, said in a statement. “As we have done previously with Ice Age Live! and The Nut Job Live, working on Scooby-Doo allows us to produce high-quality theater that is entertaining for children while offering elevated winks and nods for adults…”

The production will be directed by Pierre Boileau, whose body of work includes Queen Elizabeth’s Jubilee, The Nut Job Live & Friends, and Cirque Eloize. The set designs and other technical innovations will come from Guy-St-Amour (Cirque du Soleil’s Mystère, Love, Viva Elvis, Michael Jackson, and Wagner the Ring Cycle at the MET Opera).

Scooby-Doo and the Lost City of Gold is just one of several new entries that fans have to look forward to, with the highly-anticipated animated film SCOOB! arriving next May.

“On the heels of Scooby-Doo’s 50th anniversary, we are thrilled to partner with Monlove to introduce an immersive, world-class experience that brings the meddling antics of the Mystery Inc. Gang to life in a way fans, young and old, have never seen before,” Peter van Roden, Senior Global Themed Entertainment, Warner Bros. Consumer Products, added.

Will you be checking out Scooby-Doo and the Lost City of Gold? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Scooby-Doo and the Lost City of Gold is expected to premiere in March of 2020, and will go on a global, five-year tour spanning more than thirty countries.