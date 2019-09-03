Scooby-Doo Limited Edition Complete Series Blu-ray Box Set is Available Now

The very first episode of Scooby-Doo, Where are You! aired on September 13th, 1969. That means we’re only days away from the 50th anniversary, and Warner Bros. is celebrating with The Complete Series 50th Anniversary Mystery Mansion Blu-ray box set.

The set includes all 41 episodes on Blu-ray and digital, along with an exclusive Scooby-Doo Funko keychain, a mini Scooby-Doo encyclopedia, and brand new bonus content. The set dropped today, September 3rd, and you can order one from Walmart for $79.05 (12% off) with free 2-day shipping, or via Amazon for the same price with free fast shipping for Prime members while they last. It’s limited to only 50,000 units, so grab one while you can because when it’s gone, it’s gone. An official breakdown of the bonus content is available below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

My Life with Scooby – Frank Welker’s Animated Journey (Featurette): Frank Welker is the only voice actor to work on Scooby-Doo in its many incarnations, since the very first series debuted in 1969. Welker has been the voice of Freddy since the beginning and has provided the voice of Scooby-Doo since 2002. My Life with Scooby is a personal look at the seminal voice actor’s five-decade body of work on Scooby-Doo, complete with personal stories and fun memories from the recording booth.

A Scooby-Doo for Everyone (Featurette): The iconic look and feel of the original Scooby-Doo cartoon is a beloved classic. and within 50 years of animated adventures, WB Animation has created a host of different versions of the series for each new generation. From the kid-friendly approach of A Pup Named Scooby-Doo to the envisioned look of Be Cool Scooby-Doo, WB Animation has consistently reimagined the characters in fun and exciting ways over five decades. Interviews with the animators behind the many different Scooby-Doo versions, reveal the compelling creative process.

50 Years of Scooby Snacks (Featurette): A narrated history of the cultural impact of everyone’s favorite mystery-solving gang over the last 50 years. This fun-filled featurette is brought to life by interviews with creatives and cultural historians, plus clips from the TV series, films, toys lines, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi Scooby-Doo ride, and upcoming animated feature.Scoob.

Scooby-Doo and the Lost City of Gold Trailer: A sneak peak of the all-new Scooby-Doo! Live stage production.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.