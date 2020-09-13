Playmobil's Scooby-Doo Series 2 Is a Spooky, Fun Treat

✖

Scooby-Doo is one of those franchises you love whether you know it or not. The iconic cartoon has helped influence generations with its colorful artwork and groovy mysteries. Of course, one of the biggest ways Scooby-Doo continues to reel in fans is through toys, and there are a lot of them out there. But if you are in the market for new toys this holiday season, you should know Scooby-Doo's second wave of toys with Playmobil is a scary, fun treat.

Earlier this year, Playmobil released its second wave of toys after its first set of Scooby-Doo figures did well. Following the release of the Mystery Machine, a slew of set-specific toys were made available. In fact, a total of six toys were made, and ComicBook.com got the chance to test them out.

Of the six projects, two of them are quick and easy builds that treat Scooby-Doo to dinner while the other follows the pup at a witch's cauldron. The three medium kits follow the Mystery Inc. gang as they explore a haunted cemetery, go on an adventure in the Wild West, or journey through ancient Egypt. The final kit is a complicated one as it makes up the Haunted Mansion, and all of the builds come with enough accessories to justify their price.

(Photo: Playmobil)

After having put these figures together today, we can say they are perfect for younger kids whether they are a fan of the Scooby-Doo cartoon or not. The colorful figures will catch the eye of kids with ease, and Playmobil's medium-large sets have electronics built into various pieces. For instance, the Haunted Mansion features a clever slide projector and noise machine that would even scare Fred.

It is important to note the sheer number of accessories can be a bit overwhelming. The pieces are easy to lose, so we recommend building these kits in an open space. Parents or a chaperone will also be needed when building these toys as some strength is required to conjoin the Playmobil pieces or to unscrew battery packs.

(Photo: Playmobil)

For the price, these Scooby-Doo toys are enough to satisfy younger fans, but their quality might leave die-hard collectors less than impressed. If you are keen on collecting any, we must say we were very impressed by the Mystery Mansion with Witch's Cauldron set coming in second. You can pick up all of the series two sets through Playmobil here, and the Series One sets are still available as well.

You can find these Scooby-Doo toys through Playmobil online or through retailers such as Walmart. ComicBook.com was sent the second series for review purposes.