Scrapped Harry Potter Spinoff Show Was Going to Tell the Story Fans Really Wanted, But WB Reportedly Killed It

’90s kids know well that, years before they started to be made into movies, the Harry Potter books were creating absolute pandemonium when they were released, with kids (and their generous parents) waiting for hours in line for the midnight releases at the height of their popularity—something that is more often associated with gaming systems, Black Friday deals or other exclusive events. Of course, before the Harry Potter books had even all been published, they were being adapted on the big screen by Warner Bros. and were being met with equal fanfare. And that’s to say nothing of the Fantastic Beasts spinoff movies and the Broadway show Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

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Now, 15 years later, these characters are coming back to the screen, albeit the small screen rather than the big screen this time and with brand-new actors portraying them. Specifically, Warner Bros. is once again bringing Harry Potter to life, this time with a new streaming series, set to release its first season on Christmas Day. Reactions to this news have been mixed, with some fans enthusiastic about seeing these stories return to the screen again and other diehards refusing to accept a new version because they love the movies so much. While that debate rages on, though, one new report is sure to send even greater shockwaves through some parts of the fanbase, as a series fans have been begging for was apparently on the table and then scrapped.

A Marauders Series Was Reportedly Being Considered Years Ago

Although Ron, Harry, and Hermione—affectionately referred to as the Golden Trio within the fanbase—are beloved and can likely never be topped, a close second in Harry Potter is a group that audiences never actually got to see interact on screen all together: the Marauders. That group, the name for which even casual fans will no doubt remember from the Marauder’s Map, comprised Remus Lupin, Sirius Black, Peter Pettigrew, and, of course, James Potter. These four friends, all of whom would go on to have tragic fates, were first just young schoolboys, and while it’s clear that their friendship was a deep one (well, excluding Peter, that is), viewers have never gotten an on-screen look at them. And, it should be noted, they very much want one.

According to one new report, although unverified, in the early 2020s, Warner Bros. had planned to develop a Marauders series to be released on HBO Max. Allegedly, the first season of the show even had a full writers’ room ready to go. Unfortunately, this source indicates that Warner Bros. CEO David Zaslav reportedly nixed the project, opting instead for the aforementioned reboot series that is now in the works. Of course, none of this information has been confirmed by Warner Bros. or anyone who seemingly would have been working on the project, so it isn’t certain that this rumor is true. Nevertheless, if it is, fans are going to be sorely disappointed.

The reboot hasn’t come out yet, and we will presumably never see the Marauders show that reportedly almost was, so it’s impossible to say which would have been the better choice. Yet, if the internet and the fanbase are any indication, the Marauders series would have been a massively popular project, and it would have avoided many of the complaints that have already been made about the reboot (namely, that it’s not offering anything new, although that technically remains to be seen). This very well might be another example of a media giant playing it safe and having it come back to bite them, but for now, that’s difficult to say.