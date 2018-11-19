‘Scrubs’ Funko Pops Are the Next Best Thing to Season 10

Granted, the gap between a revival of the NBC/ABC show Scrubs for Season 10 and a new line of Funko Pops is vast, but we’ll take what we can get! And what we can get is the entire lineup of Funko Pops right here with shipping slated for February. From the official description:

“Pay a visit to Sacred Heart Hospital where Pop! J.D. and Turk work on the ultimate bromance, Pop! Dr. Cox will probably yell at you and you might overhear Pop! Elliot use her favorite bad word(“frick”).”

If you’re wondering where characters like Kelso, Carla, Janitor, and Ted are, don’t worry. Funko often separates their Pop figure licenses into waves, so we can expect those characters to follow sometime in the near future. For now you can take solace in the fact that Zack Braff is loving it:

Zack Braff also likes to get our hopes up so that they can be crushed later on:

The Scrubs release follows hot on the heels of another Funko Pop release based on a beloved ABC series – Boy Meets World. The Cory Matthews and Topanga Lawrence figures will vastly increase your Pop figure collection wholesomeness quotient, though there will be a hole that only a Mr. Feeny Funko Pop will fill.

Again, there’s no way Funko won’t deliver a Mr. Feeny Pop figure at some point down the line. We would also expect to see Shawn Hunter and Eric Matthews Funko Pops sooner rather than later. In the meantime, you can pre-order the Cory Funko Pop here and the Topanga Funko Pop here with shipping slated for January.

