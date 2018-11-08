Bryan Cranston on ‘Breaking Bad’ Revival: ‘Best to Leave It Alone’

During the Breaking Bad reunion panel at the 2018 San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday, actor Bryan Cranston addressed talk of a series revival and didn’t seem all too interested in revisiting the critically acclaimed series.

While talk of a revival has permeated the conversation since the series ended in 2013 and spun off into the AMC original, Better Call Saul starring Bob Odenkirk, Cranston finally addressed the elephant in the room — is another chapter on the horizon?

“We’re very proud of our show and Better Call Saul. In some ways, it’s best to leave it alone – that you want to think back on it favorably,” Cranston said. “I don’t want to mess with it. It was the perfect opportunity that changed all of our lives. It changed many lives on our show.”

Despite Cranston’s negation, series creator, Vince Gilligan appeared open to revisiting other Breaking Bad characters in the future for potential spinoffs, like Aaron Paul’s character Jesse, saying that “anything’s possible.”

While Gilligan has been teasing fans with cameos throughout its first three seasons of Better Call Saul, the series creator is not about to jerk fans around with the big ones.

“I think there’s an excellent chance of any or all of these folks showing up…[but] you will not see Walt or Jesse in Season 4 of Better Call Saul.”

The Breaking Bad reunion panel was moderated by comedian Bill Burr, featured creator Gilligan, Paul (Jesse Pinkman), Cranston (Walter White), Anna Gunn (Skylar White), Dean Norris (Hank Schrader), Betsy Brandt (Marie Shrader), RJ Mitte (Walter Jr.), Bob Odenkirk (Saul Goodman) and Giancarlo Esposito (Gus Fring).

After Paul’s infant daughter Story stole the show dressed as Walter White, the group went into great detail of what it meant to make such an iconic show. Moreover, Gilligan shared how the writers have also been so dedicated to illustrating the realism behind the series and its characters, while treating the violence associated with becoming a drug kingpin not just as entertainment, but with gravitas.

“There always had to be consequences on the show and failing that, you’re really not doing the audience justice or the show justice,” he said.

Gilligan went on to address past comments in which he called the series a “sociological experiment” in which the protagonist of the show slowly “shook off viewers” with his reprehensible behavior.

“The harder we tried, the tighter you guys hang on,” Gilligan joked. “Bryan, I don’t know how he did it when Walter White, by all rights, theoretically on paper should have lost you.”

The cast went on to tell fans at the Comic-Con panel that they missed the show just as much as they do.

“I love that guy [Jesse] so much,” Paul said. “I mean he really is such a big part of me. I miss him, I do. I miss you all, I miss the show.”

Season 4 of Better Call Saul premieres premieres on Monday, Aug. 6 at 9 p.m. ET on AMC.