Seinfeld Fans Are Celebrating Festivus With An Airing Of Grievances

Every year on December 23, Seinfeld fans around the world “celebrate” the iconic holiday of Festivus. Though Festivus was conceived by author Daniel O’Keefe in the 1960s, it came into prominence (and popular culture) when his son Dan O’Keefe incorporated it into an episode of the hit television sitcom. Both a parody and an alternative to the commercialized holidays of the late-December season, Festivus has many core components for those that celebrate it and there’s always one that is perhaps its most popular.

Though Festivus has the Festivus Pole and “The Feats of Strength” for those that participate, it is the annual “Airing of Grievances” that always catches fans eyes and which they relish in participating. Normally conducted at the dinner table with family and friends, the Airing of Grievances is exactly what it sounds like, letting people know that you have a lot of problems with them and that they’re going to hear about them. Specifically this is used to tell your family how they’ve disappointed you over the past year. As stated, many love this aspect of Festivus, and have taken to Twitter to air their grievances about some of the pop culture that has been released over the past year. We’ve collected some of the best grievances below for you!

Dear @starwars, it would be great if Resistance had anything to do with Star Wars, and not just 99% filler episodes. #AiringofGrievances #festivusfortherestofus #Festivus — Clay (@Klaydoggy) December 23, 2019

8. More than anything, getting “Disney +” just reminded me how many bad movies and shows the Walt Disney Corporation has churned out over the years. — Ho-Ho-Hardin 🎄 Family & Discipleship Pastor (@HardinCrowder) December 23, 2019

I won’t be doing any #AiringOfGrievances for Festivus today. Between Star Wars and the Browns there’s been enough grievances aired to last me the next decade. — kmoe (@kmoesays) December 23, 2019

I’ll never understand why people enjoy watching other people play video games. #Festivus #AiringofGrievances — Justin O’Donnell (@ODonnell4NH) December 23, 2019

#HappyFestivus Grievances 9 Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 being released for only the Nintendo Switch still grinds my gears it should’ve been released for Xbox and PlayStation also, you did the original players dirty there. pic.twitter.com/BydlN3j2GC — Steven Sparks 🏀🎥🏆 (@scubasteve4289) December 23, 2019

#Festivus Grievance Pt 3



People who actually think FRIENDS is better than Seinfeld. pic.twitter.com/aHkaX1R50n — W (@therealsirw) December 23, 2019

@benandjerrys my grievance is that I can’t find this ice cream anywhere!!!! #HappyFestivus pic.twitter.com/uKtjZnMPju — Suzanne Toups (@nolagirl1978) December 23, 2019

Here’s my #Festivus grievance: there is WAY too much cauliflower on restaurant menus these days. And too many people pretend it’s a treat! #AiringofGrievances https://t.co/WjFJujtrTE — Erika Chamberlain (@lawdeanerika) December 23, 2019

Marvel DID just win three Oscars though

#HappyFestivus Grievances 3 The Oscars for giving no love to Marvel or any comic book movies and they are cinema by the way. pic.twitter.com/kbpjiHYQdB — Steven Sparks 🏀🎥🏆 (@scubasteve4289) December 23, 2019

