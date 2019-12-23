TV Shows

Seinfeld Fans Are Celebrating Festivus With An Airing Of Grievances

Every year on December 23, Seinfeld fans around the world ‘celebrate’ the iconic holiday of […]

Every year on December 23, Seinfeld fans around the world “celebrate” the iconic holiday of Festivus. Though Festivus was conceived by author Daniel O’Keefe in the 1960s, it came into prominence (and popular culture) when his son Dan O’Keefe incorporated it into an episode of the hit television sitcom. Both a parody and an alternative to the commercialized holidays of the late-December season, Festivus has many core components for those that celebrate it and there’s always one that is perhaps its most popular.

Though Festivus has the Festivus Pole and “The Feats of Strength” for those that participate, it is the annual “Airing of Grievances” that always catches fans eyes and which they relish in participating. Normally conducted at the dinner table with family and friends, the Airing of Grievances is exactly what it sounds like, letting people know that you have a lot of problems with them and that they’re going to hear about them. Specifically this is used to tell your family how they’ve disappointed you over the past year. As stated, many love this aspect of Festivus, and have taken to Twitter to air their grievances about some of the pop culture that has been released over the past year. We’ve collected some of the best grievances below for you!

What is your pop culture grievance that you want to air? Sound off in the comments below!

