She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 4 Trailer Released

Get ready to return to Etheria, because the latest look at She-Ra and the Princesses of Power has officially arrived! During She-Ra‘s panel at New York Comic Con, DreamWorks Animation released an epic teaser for the show’s fourth season. The thirty-second sizzle showcases what’s in store for the Princess of Power and her friends, after the mysterious portal has been opened and potentially released Horde Prime upon the universe.

While it’s unclear exactly what the future holds for She-Ra and her friends, fans can safely expect a lot of ties to the epic and ever-evolving Masters of the Universe lore.

“There are plenty of [elements of Masters of the Universe] coming up.” series creator Noelle Stevenson told ComicBook.com earlier this year. “The show is only just getting started, so stay tuned. There are some things on the horizon.”

This updated take on She-Ra debuted a little over a year ago, and captured the hearts of many over the course of its multiple seasons.

“I mean it’s amazing,” Stevenson told us of the series’ reception. “It’s been amazing seeing the feedback and enthusiasm. I think that it’s been really nice especially to see people picking up what we set out to do and appreciating it and seeing that it was hitting in the way that we hoped it would. That’s very rewarding to see. Yeah, I mean I think we took a risk. We made some changes that were a little bit risky, and it was very validating to see people respond to that with positivity.”

“I hope this sets them up for the future seasons to get excited about […] some of the bigger revelations that are coming, some of the bigger character moments.” Stevenson continued. “[T]his is the next step in these characters journeys. There are so many amazing episodes coming up, and this is the next step in all of our character’s journeys. They’re all on their way figuring out who they are. And this episode is so full of these incredible little character moments, and I really hope that people appreciate those and grow to love the characters as much as we do.”

Season 4 of She-Ra and the Princesses of Power will be released on Netflix on November 5th.