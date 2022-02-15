Showtime Renews Fan-Favorite Series for Season 7

Just a few weeks after season six of Showtime’s hit series Billions premiered the premium cable network has confirmed that a seventh season is officially on the way. Variety brings word of the renewal, offering few details beyond the news itself but fans shouldn’t be too surprised by the announcement as Billions has been a cornerstone of Showtime since it premiered. The success of Billions, bolstered by stars Paul Giamatti, Malin Åkerman, Corey Stoll, and former star Damian Lewis, putting it among the longest-running TV shows at Showtime in the history of the network. You can watch the announcement video from Showtime below!

The sixth season of Billions marks the first without Damian Lewis, who previously won a Primetime Emmy for Showtime’s Homeland, having departed at the end of season five. It was previously reported by The New York Times that Lewis’ original contract was for just five seasons and that the death of his wife, Harry Potter and Skyfall actress Helen McCrory, wasn’t why he decided to depart the show. In the absence of Lewis, Corey Stoll was promoted to the lead of the series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We got something huge in the works. #Billions is renewed for Season 7. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/MHhEXeZsSm — BILLIONS (@SHO_Billions) February 15, 2022

In season six of Billions, the dust of season five clears to reveal a world that has evolved. With Axe (Damian Lewis) gone and Michael Prince (Stoll) assuming his place, Chuck (Giamatti) must develop a new strategy that is keener and more sophisticated than before. All the players, from Wags (David Costabile) to Wendy (Siff), from Taylor (Asia Kate Dillon) to Sacker (Condola Rashad), and of course Senior (Jeffrey DeMunn), must sharpen their weapons and look for new alliances in order to survive. Daniel Breaker (Girls5eva), who stars as Scooter, the brilliant and locked-down Chief of Staff for Prince, has been upped to series regular. The ground is ever shifting and the stakes absolute. New king, new war, new rules.

Created by Brian Koppelman and David Levien, who also serve as executive producers and co-showrunners alongside Beth Schacter, Billions season six is currently airing on Sunday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT on SHOWTIME. Andrew Ross Sorkin is also a creator of the series.

All previous seasons of Billions are available for subscribers on Showtime and beginning soon will be viewable on Paramount+ for some subscribers. A new wave of plans for the streamer were announced today with Essential plan + SHOWTIME & Premium plan + SHOWTIME, which include a Paramount+ subscription as well as a Showtime subscription within the same app, meaning viewers can watch Showtime content on Paramount+ without changing apps.