Sid Krofft, Co-Creator of Iconic Kids Shows H.R. Pufnstuf & Land of the Lost, Dies at 96

Sid Krofft, the eldest of the iconic Krofft Brothers who pioneered children’s television in the ’60s and ’70s, has passed away. News of his death comes via friend and business partner Kelly Killian, who confirmed to the Hollywood Reporter that Krofft passed away on Friday. He was 96.

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Born in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, Sid and his late brother Marty quickly made names for themselves as puppeteers, working in the art form across the 1940s and ’50s before it eventually landed them work on television. The Krofft brothers were hired by Hanna-Barbera to design the characters and sets for The Banana Splits, the psychedelic comedy series that would include Fleegle the beagle, Snorky the elephant, Bingo the orangutan, and Drooper the lion, among others. It marked their first foray into TV and quickly earned them a foot in the door to continue pioneering the format with new ideas.

Sid Krofft Dies at 96

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“I loved Sid with my whole heart. He taught me more than I could ever put into words — about the art of Hollywood, the magic of the stage and the depth and complexity of human nature,” Killian wrote in a statement. “I didn’t know Sid for his shows — I only knew the man who created them. And that man was extraordinary. I wish so very much that I had more time with him. I will miss his big blue eyes, his cheerful smile with his dimples and the warmth that seemed to follow him everywhere he went.”

This is a developing story, it will be updated.