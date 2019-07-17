The Simpsons Reveals First Look at Aquaman Star Jason Momoa’s Guest Appearance

Jason Momoa’s breakout role came in the first season of Game of Thrones, with his Khal Drogo quickly becoming an iconic pop culture reference. This was merely the beginning of his stardom, as he debuted as Aquaman in 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice before playing a more substantial part in Justice League. Momoa starred as the DC Comics hero in last year’s Aquaman, which became one of the year’s biggest earners at the box office, solidifying his star power. The actor will unlock an all-new achievement in the upcoming season of The Simpsons, voicing a version of himself in an episode. Check out how Momoa looks in Simpsons form, courtesy of Entertainment Weekly.

“He is the celebrity that shows up and talks about this legend of this saint who was ground up and martyred and became the origin of modern-day pistachio ice cream,” Simpsons executive producer Al Jean revealed of the actor’s role. “He tells this very gruesome story — and then Patty and Selma want him to sign their boobs and he runs away.”

While Momoa might have only lent his voice to the sitcom, keeping track of all of his various exciting projects made it difficult to get him into the recording booth for the guest spot.

“We would hear, ‘Oh, he’s filming on a top of a mountain or he’s filming under the water,’” Jean joked. “It was hard to get him in a studio that was within the terrestrial realm.”

Aquaman went on to earn more than a billion dollars worldwide last year, paving the way for a sequel. Many superhero films take three years to deliver a follow-up adventure, yet fans will have to wait until December of 2022 for the next Aquaman film. Momoa’s appearance in The Simpsons will have to hold fans over as we wait for his next DC Extended Universe appearance, with a spinoff film focusing on the Trench being developed ahead of the Aquaman sequel.

“We always, even from the early concept art days, loved the idea of a Trench movie,” producer Peter Safran previously explained to The Hollywood Reporter. “Then, when audiences embraced it in the movie itself the way they did, particularly that ant farm shot where the camera follows the Trench [creatures] following Arthur and Mera down into the deep, we just knew that we had something very special there and we knew what that movie should be. And consequently, I suspect that that’s one that will come out significantly before Aquaman 2.”

The new season of The Simpsons premieres in September.

