Slow Horses Stars Gary Oldman and Saskia Reeves Reveal Which Books They're Excited to Adapt Next (Exclusive)

The second season of Apple TV+'s Slow Horses is set to debut on in just a few weeks, but the series still has a strong run ahead of it, having been renewed for seasons two and three earlier this year well before the second season debut. The spy drama is based on Mick Herron's Slough House series of novels has thus far been adapting the books in order, with Season 1 following the novel Slow Horses and Season 2 set to follow Dead Lions. Now, series stars Saskia Reeves and Gary Oldman reveal which of the books they are most excited to see the series take on.

Speaking with ComicBook.com, Reeves said she's most excited for Spook Street, the fourth full novel in the series — the fifth installment overall if you count the 2015 novella The List — and revealed she's read it numerous times.

"Actually, Spook Street," she said. "I've just read it for the third time. It's great."

Oldman chimed in that they would hopefully start that sometime in mid to late February next year.

What is Slow Horses about?

Slow Horses is a darkly humorous espionage drama that follows a dysfunctional team of British intelligence agents who serve in a dumping ground department of MI5 known un-affectionately as Slough House. Oldman stars as Jackson Lamb, the brilliant but irascible leader of the spies, who end up in Slough House due to their career-ending mistakes as they frequently find themselves blundering around the smoke and mirrors of the espionage world. Oldman plays Jackson Lamb in the series which also stars Kristen Scott Thomas, Jack Lowden, Saskia Reeves, Rosalind Eleazar, Christopher Chung, Freddie Fox, Chris Reilly, Samuel West, Sophie Okonedo, Aimee-Ffion Edwards, Kadiff Kirwan, and Jonathan Pryce.

Earlier this year, ComicBook.com spoke with Oldman about Slow Horses, and asked him about the difference in playing a fictional character, as he does in Slow Horses, as opposed to playing a real-life figure, something he's done many times in his career.

"Well with a real-life character, if you take someone like Joe Orton (from 1987's Prick Up Your Ears), even Oswald, there are family members who are still around. So, you with a fictional character you can take it, you're at liberty, you have the freedom to take it places. You could get a fictional character and decide to have, I don't know, orange hair and do things with it that you have the freedom to do. When you when you're playing a real-life character or someone who has lived, I think there's a certain obligation that you have towards the family of the people who are still around. I feel that there's a sense of responsibility. I mean when we were doing Darkest Hour, there was one day when I think it was 17 or 18 of the Churchill family came to the set and, you know you want to do them proud."

He continued, "But I felt that that's been, that may be a responsibility I've taken on and is, you know, maybe it really doesn't matter. But I do, I do feel you can go places with a fictional character that can't necessarily (do elsewhere)."

The first season of Slow Horses is now streaming on Apple TV+. Season 2 debuts December 2nd.