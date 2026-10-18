Smallville Star Reveals If He’d Return as Clark Kent in the DCU & If He’s Seen James Gunn’s Superman

The internet is abuzz with all things Smallville, as Clark Kent himself, actor Tom Welling, has been , effectively creating a Smallville reboot and reunion all in one. Detailing what all they have for the potential pitch, he told ScreenRant, “We have some early renderings from an artist; we have a poster for it already that, obviously, we can’t share, but the actual answer is Warner Bros. has to give us the green light.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Talking more about his turn as Clark Kent and whether he’d be willing to step into the ever-growing DCU, he added, “You got to keep your mind open, so that’s how I kind of feel about it.” And what about his thoughts on David Corenswet putting on that famous spandex suit? Technically, he doesn’t have any—yet. But maybe not for the reason you’d initially think. “I want to watch it with my two little boys when they’re ready to watch it. So technically, I haven’t seen it, but I’ve heard great things. I know people who’ve met him and say he’s great, and I’m sure he’s great in it. So I’m waiting for my boys to be ready to sit down and watch it with me,” he elaborated when asked.

Welling Has Nothing But Hope for Smallville‘s Future—No Matter What That Future Looks Like

If anything has come out of Welling’s recent remarks about the series, it’s that he holds nothing but love for it, as well as a desire to see some kind of continuation of the story—one that doesn’t step on the toes of the current projects that Gunn has laid out in his 10-year plan for the DCU. When asked about whether there might be hope for a No Way Home-esque moment for the Supermen, Welling said, “There was a point—I think last year—[where there] was a big push on the con circuit where we were all seeing each other a lot. There was a big push for getting all the Supermen together, so we did have a bunch of conversations like, ‘Yeah, why don’t we all work together?’ But nothing formal about exactly what that would be. But we all get along so well, whether it’s Brandon [Routh], we’re all buddies. We all share this same but different experience, and they’re great guys; they’re all good people.”

And while there’s not actually a real chance of all of the Supermen coming together to save the day, there is still hope for the animated Smallville revival, which Welling has stated would pick up nearly immediately after the events of the series finale, bringing the entire cast back together to tell a new story, detailing what comes next for Clark, Lex, Lois, and the rest of the gang.