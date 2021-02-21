Pete Davidson Plays The Nightmare Before Christmas’ Jack Skellington On Saturday Night Live

✖

Another Saturday Night Live episode down brings another viral Pete Davidson moment. This time around, the fan-favorite SNL star joined a pageant featuring men with tiny legs, with Davidson playing The Nightmare Before Christmas lead Jack Skellington. Though the crew didn't go full Skellington with the makeup, they did dress the comedian in with a similar costume, white stockings and all. The set even included a backdrop of the iconic Nightmare movie poster.

You can see Davidson's part of the sketch — one that was hosted by Bridgerton star Rege-Jean Page and featured SNL player Chloe Fineman — below.

We stan Denise Poots. And these men with tiny skinny legs. pic.twitter.com/HJxm2l9bak — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) February 21, 2021

This time last year, The Suicide Squad star admitted he probably should be done with the live sketch show so that he could pursue other opportunities.

"I'm like cold open, political punches," Davidson said. "I'm like Weekend Update jokes. When I'm not there, they'll be like 'Hu hu huh, Pete's a f-cking jerk face,' and you're like, 'Whose side are you on?'"

Pete Davidson prancing with long, skinny ass legs like Jack Skellington was so wonderfully beyond absurd that Pete cracked up. #SNL pic.twitter.com/a7olYW652i — Ron Waxman 🏳️‍🌈 (@RonWaxman) February 21, 2021

The comedian added, "I have a weird feeling in that building where I don't know whose team they're for really, if I'm the joke or I'm in on the joke."

Elsewhere, he did say he plans on sticking with the show until series creator Lorne Michaels no longer wants him around. "For what I can do on the show, which is just barely anything. It's just Weekend Update," Davidson said. "I feel like I've done 30 of those and I just feel like, yeah, I've done as much as I can over there."

The Nightmare Before Christmas is now streaming on DisneY+. Saturday Night Live airs on NBC beginning at 11:30 p.m. Eastern.