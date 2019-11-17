SNL Pitches Hilarious Popeyes Chicken Sandwich Movie for Disney+

Disney+ is the talk of the entertainment world after the service’s first week online. Saturday Night Live chose to get in on the fun in one of the strangest ways possible. Host and musical guest Harry Styles came out of the gates in the first sketch as a British intern weighing in on what to get the office for lunch. He makes possibly the worst possible decision to get everyone Popeyes chicken sandwiches for the whole team. The black workers are resolutely horrified by the suggestion and the scene quickly goes off the rails as they react to the increasingly bad ideas about how to approach a Popeyes in a bad neighborhood. (This includes yelling at the workers, entering with a trench coat, and getting almost every sandwich in the store.) As things go farther, it is revealed that the entire thing is a new limited series from Jordan Peele on Disney+. Billed as White Get Out starring Harry Styles.

Coming soon on Disney+

When Rob the intern goes to Popeyes to buy all the chicken sandwiches… #HarryOnSNL #SNL pic.twitter.com/2y3GRJEAST — Andromeda Kat (@katsterevin) November 17, 2019

People are finally getting to enjoy all that Disney+ has to offer after a bit of a shaky launch that saw many unable to log in or stream what they wanted at first. Reports swirled that aspect ratios for some shows like The Simpsons were out of whack and won’t be fixed until next year. Orders of certain series are all mixed around, and people are starting to worry that some of the titles are going to disappear from the service as fans are discovering “expiration dates” in the code. Disney+ is still battling against all the other giants entering the streaming wars like Netflix, Hulu, and HBOmax. It’s going to be the service that proves to provide the most value and diverse content that ends up winning the day. Company spokespeople have been out already to state that there will be no rotating slate of content.

“There will not be a ‘rotating slate’ of licensed movies each month,” comments from the spokesperson began. “With Disney+, beloved classics from the Disney vault will now stream in a permanent home, including Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Pinocchio, Cinderella, The Jungle Book, The Little Mermaid, and The Lion King – the entire thirteen film Signature Collection – all available on day one.”

They added, “Disney+ has the unique position of having a deep library of high-quality content across multiple premium brands, as well as a robust pipeline from its own internal film and TV studios,”

