Snowpiercer TV Series Moves to TBS, Renewed for Season 2

The road to television has been a rocky one for Snowpiercer, and it’s only getting more complicated with this year’s WarnerMedia upfront presentation. The series, based on the comic of the same name, has been in development at TNT for years. After changing showrunners and reworking the pilot, Snowpiercer seemed like a lock to finally air on the network later this year. However, after Wednesday morning’s new announcement, that doesn’t seem to be the case. In fact, the show won’t air on TNT at all.

It was revealed by WarnerMedia on Wednesday that Snowpiercer was moving to TBS from TNT, and its release was being held for 2020. It’s a strange choice, considering TBS is known for its comedy brand and TNT was ready to roll the show out this year. That said, this is also some good news for everyone involved with Snowpiercer.

Along with the new network, WarnerMedia announced that Snowpiercer had already been renewed for a second season. That’s a big and bold commitment, considering the show hasn’t aired a single episode yet. But it means that the company truly believes in the product its putting out, meaning that Snowpiercer is bound to be solid.

Jennifer Connelly and Daveed Diggs are set to star in the series, which is based not only on Jacques Lob and Jean-Marc Rochette’s graphic novel, but also the 2013 film of the same name from Bong Joon-ho. Chris Evans, Song Kang-ho, Tilda Swinton, Jamie Bell, Octavia Spencer, and Ed Harris starred in the movie.

Original Snowpiercer creator Josh Friedman and director Scott Derrickson were replaced, with Graeme Manson now serving as showrunner.

