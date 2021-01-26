Kevin Smith Reviews Snowpiercer TV Series

✖

On Monday, viewers were treated to the return of TNT's Snowpiercer, as the post-apocalyptic series debuted the first episode of its second season. The series is the latest adaptation of Jacques Lob and Jean-Marc Rochette's graphic novel Le Transperceneige (after the 2013 film adaptation directed by Bong Joon-ho), and follows the occupants of a train that is endlessly traversing around a frozen tundra. While the Snowpiercer series first premiered last spring, it has found a whole new audience since arriving on HBO Max. Among those is director, comic creator, and nerd culture icon Kevin Smith, who recently shared his thoughts on the first season during an episode of his Fatman Beyond podcast with Marc Bernardin.

"If you haven’t seen the show, f-cking go check it out, man. They found a way to stretch this sh-t out into a show, and the way they did it was by turning it into a murder mystery, right off the top," Smith explained. "...Daveed Diggs plays a detective, and just when he’s about to lead the revolution, he gets pulled up to the front of the train to solve a murder. Just when you’re like 'Well, I know where it’s going,' you’re like 'Oh sh-t.' And as a person who appreciated media, and a person who appreciates trying to write a series now, I thought it was incredibly clever how they could keep this going for a while.

“I dug it," Smith went on to say. "Honestly, I was incredibly impressed, as a writer, that they were like ‘Yes, it’s everything you remember, but in order to make this thing go longer, we need to do things. And so we’re telling our version of the story.’ [It’s] no less satisfying. If the other one’s any more satisfying, it’s because you’re out in two hours and sh-it. But I’ve enjoyed the ride, pun intended."

Snowpiercer also stars Jennifer Connelly, Sean Bean, Mickey Sumner, Alison Wright, Iddo Goldberg, Susan Park, Mike O'Malley, Annalise Basso, Sheila Vand, Lena Hall, and Steven Ogg.

New episodes of Snowpiercer air Mondays at 9/8c on TNT.