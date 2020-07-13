Snowpiercer Season 2 Teaser Reveals Sean Bean Is Playing SPOILER

Snowpiercer's first season officially came to a close on Sunday night, and it gave fans quite a lot to process. The ten-episode series adapts the French graphic novel Le Transperceneige (which previously inspired a beloved movie from Bong Joon-Ho), while also making some necessary changes to its narrative. The first official look at Season 2 has put that mindset on display, while also confirming a pretty major fan theory in the process. Spoilers for the first season of Snowpiercer below! Only look if you want to know! The teaser, which you can check out above, features the first look at Sean Bean's appearance in the series, and confirms that he will be playing the "real" version of Mr. Wilford, the man who originally created the Snowpiercer train.

Wilford's role in the series has subverted fans' expectations throughout the first season, as it was revealed early on that Melanie Cavill (Jennifer Connelly) had been impersonating Wilford in order to influence decisions on the train. As the season went along, it seemed as if Wilford had died shortly after Snowpiercer's departure seven years before, but we now know that he had survived aboard a second train called "Big Alice". Other inhabitants of that train also include Alexandra Cavill (Rowan Blanchard), Melanie's presumed-dead daughter, who addressed the passengers of Snowpiercer in the season's final scene.

"One of the things that I liked about the [Snowpiercer] graphic novels is that they introduce the concept of another train, so we married that idea with the return of Mr. Wilford," showrunner Graeme Manson told TVLine. "By now, we understand both Layton and Melanie and their backstory struggles and, in this case particularly, what drove Melanie to take the train, the deep connection with her daughter. So a new train on the horizon is just fraught for everyone. Also, it kept our art department in their toes. We love the aspect on Snowpiercer that any door you can open can lead to a surprise, something you never would’ve expected on a train, something quite spectacular. That’s something we really wanted to keep from director Bong [Joon-ho]’s movie, that sense of discovery constantly behind the next door, so now we have a whole other train to explore — and it’s not going to give up its secrets easily."

What do you think of Sean Bean's arrival on Snowpiercer? Are you excited to see Season 2? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.