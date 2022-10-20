Solar Opposites Creators Had to Remove One Key Joke From New Halloween Special

For the second year in a row, Hulu's acclaimed Solar Opposites series delivered a hilarious holiday special. Last year, the Solar Opposites took on snow, cheer, and all things Christmas in a Jingle All the Way-themed special episode. For this year's bonus adventure, Korvo and his family faced their fears in A Sinister Scary Opposites Solar Special.

The Solar Opposites series doesn't hold back when it comes to making jokes and jabs at all corners of pop culture, and the new Halloween special was no exception. That said, there was one crucial bit that the creative team was told to take out while working on the special, and it involved the iconic alien from E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial.

While speaking to ComicBook.com in an interview about the recently released special, Solar Opposites co-creator and executive producer Mike McMahan said that there was a scene that included ET dying in a creek bed. Of all the wild jokes and dark humor included in the special, the ET bit was the one that was just a step too far.

"I don't know why, but we had a really funny joke about ET, like an extended joke about ET in the part where Korvo goes in the woods to try to find the Cryptkeeper," McMahan explained. "And they were like, 'Yeah, you're going to have to take that ET thing out.'"

Solar Opposites executive producer Josh Bycel chimed in to add that the scene also featured ET cursing out Korvo with his final breaths. If there was already an issue with using ET in the special, letting him say bad words was the nail in the coffin for the scene.

"We may or may not have ET while he's dying in the creek telling Korvo to f--- off," Bycel told us. "'F--- you.' That one hard got cut. So yes, we did have something."

ET may have been cut, but the Solar Opposites special took aim at plenty of beloved properties. The episode even saw Korvo slaughter the Great Pumpkin from It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown.

A Sinister Scary Opposites Solar Special is streaming on Hulu, alongside the Christmas special and all three seasons of the series.