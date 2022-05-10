Sony Turning Best-Selling Novel Beasts and Beauty: Dangerous Tales into TV Miniseries

✖

Sony has acquired the rights to best-selling author Soman Chainani's Beasts and Beauty: Dangerous Tales through its speciality film unit 3000 Pictures, with an eye toward adapting the book into a miniseries. The book, which was released in September 2021, was structured as an anthology collection that reimagined 12 classic fairy tales for a modern era, transforming the children's morality tales into stories "thrilling adventures of mystery, magic and rebellious hearts," per the description at Variety, where the news first broke. Chainani will write the pilot and serve as an executive producer on the project. Joe Roth and Jeff Kirschenbaum of Roth/Kirschenbaum Films are executive producing with Alyssa Altman as co-executive producer. Elizabeth Gabler and Aislinn Dunster are overseeing for 3000 Pictures.



Chainani is best known for The School for Good and Evil, part of the EverNever world, an interconnected fairytale universe that populates his books and stories. The School for Good and Evil has sold more than 3 million copies, has been translated into 30 language,s and will be released as a feature from Netflix this fall, starring Kerry Washington and Charlize Theron.

HarperCollins put together a trailer for the book Beasts and Beauty: Dangerous Tales, which you can see below.

If you want to speculate about the contents, you can either read the book...or check out the official synopsis below, which certainly provides a few hints...!

Twelve tales, twelve dangerous tales of mystery, magic, and rebellious hearts. Each twists like a spindle to reveal truths full of warning and triumph, truths that free hearts long kept tame, truths that explore life . . . and death.

A prince has a surprising awakening . . .

A beauty fights like a beast . . .

A boy refuses to become prey . . .

A path to happiness is lost. . . . then found again.



Other books in the EverNever series include A World Without Princes, The Last Ever After, Quests for Glory, A Crystal of Time, and One True King. Chainani is set to release an origin story about the School of Good and Evil in May, titled Rise of the School for Good and Evil.

There is no word yet on any cast or directors, or when the plan is to get the series into production. Keep your eyes on this space for more as the story develops.