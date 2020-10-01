South Park Tackles Donald Trump, COVID-19 and Build-A-Bear in Pandemic Special
Tonight saw the one hour "Pandemic Special" from South Park finally air, the first ever one hour special from the long running animated series, and as expected it didn't mince words and took aim at...almost everything you can think of. From the supposed origin and cure of COVID-19 to lampooning President Donald Trump's response, plus police brutality and even Build-A-Bear, nothing was off limits, and the internet seemed to mostly enjoy themselves. We've collected some of the reactions to the episode, and the various hilarity found within like Cartman's social distancing song, the newly coined "chin diapers," and more. Check them out below.
While this special will be the first new episode of South Park since December of last year, it doesn't mark the return of the series on a regular basis. After 23 years on the air, South Park remains a hit for Comedy Central, and the network rewarded the show's success by renewing the series through 2022. At this time, it's not clear when the show will return with new episodes on a regular basis, but a behind-the-scenes video released by the network seems to show series creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone and their staff acclimating to the "new normal" of creating episodes.
The pandemic special should help tide fans of the series over for now, but based on the amount of things lampooned in this episode along, it seems likely that they're itching to get back to making episodes.
"writers skewered Trump perfectly"
Living in a house full of teen boys, I watched the South Park Pandemic Special tonight & let me tell you, the writers skewered Trump perfectly & brilliantly. Watch it.@SouthPark— 🌍❤Tammy, RN🌎❤ (@sazzygram3) October 1, 2020
Chin diapers
South Park calling masks “chin diapers” is almost as good as it gets.— lancer (@GenXinTX) October 1, 2020
Swinging at Disney
'South Park' wastes no time taking swings at Disney. pic.twitter.com/dwaDWZj1el— Ryan Parker (@TheRyanParker) October 1, 2020
"never going to Build a Bear"
#SouthPark I’m never going to Build a Bear!— Kassi Ringler (@kassiringler) October 1, 2020
"it NAILED Trump’s apathy"
The #SouthPark Pandemic Special was a tour de force. On top of being hysterical - it NAILED Trump’s apathy over Covid & the ways he’s ACTIVELY been making it worse. All for his own political gains.
Line of the night: 👇— Mikey Russo (@MikeyPanik) October 1, 2020
“Please do not quote the President in front of our child.” https://t.co/RBR95ZrfOr
Watching the pandemic special
cancel culture watching the pandemic special #SouthPark pic.twitter.com/gUunXqZo55— the perc prophet (@humidfluid) October 1, 2020
"I’m dying lmao"
I’m dying lmao @SouthPark be coming for build a bear 😂 pic.twitter.com/olgyLDEkex— Julie Griffin ☘️ (@enchanted_holly) October 1, 2020
"Cartman’s social distancing song was amazing"
Welcome back @SouthPark #pandemicspecial. I needed this. Cartman’s social distancing song was amazing. Randy Marsh is my favorite TV dad. Make sure to wear a mask, not a chin diaper.— John Canton (@johnreport) October 1, 2020
"I can relate"
#SouthPark I hate to admit this but I could relate to Cartman's social distancing song.— Anna Allred Haney (@mrsannahaney) October 1, 2020
Layers on layers
I feel like that garrison coming in with a flamethrower, destroying the 'cure' and telling ppl about voting was their wink and nod to say not vote for trump without upsetting 'those' fans without saying it but know what it means. #SouthPark #PandemicSpecial— Yesse (@Jazzdragon) October 1, 2020
"Cannot make this up"
They had tanks in the streets shooting kids after people escaped from quarantine.
Randy marsh putting special sauce in jimbo's blunt thinking its a cure for covid.
Cartman is walking around the house with a literal 6 foot pole 😂😂😂 cannot make this up#SouthPark— 405mentality.com (@405mentality) October 1, 2020
SPOILERS
Basically the cops shot Token even though he had nothing to do with the fight and Randy's sperm is the covid cure...gotta love south Park 😄— Black Power (@JerseyImperator) October 1, 2020