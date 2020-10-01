South Park Tackles Donald Trump, COVID-19 and Build-A-Bear in Pandemic Special

Tonight saw the one hour "Pandemic Special" from South Park finally air, the first ever one hour special from the long running animated series, and as expected it didn't mince words and took aim at...almost everything you can think of. From the supposed origin and cure of COVID-19 to lampooning President Donald Trump's response, plus police brutality and even Build-A-Bear, nothing was off limits, and the internet seemed to mostly enjoy themselves. We've collected some of the reactions to the episode, and the various hilarity found within like Cartman's social distancing song, the newly coined "chin diapers," and more. Check them out below.

While this special will be the first new episode of South Park since December of last year, it doesn't mark the return of the series on a regular basis. After 23 years on the air, South Park remains a hit for Comedy Central, and the network rewarded the show's success by renewing the series through 2022. At this time, it's not clear when the show will return with new episodes on a regular basis, but a behind-the-scenes video released by the network seems to show series creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone and their staff acclimating to the "new normal" of creating episodes.

The pandemic special should help tide fans of the series over for now, but based on the amount of things lampooned in this episode along, it seems likely that they're itching to get back to making episodes.