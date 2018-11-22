‘SpongeBob SquarePants’ Heads to the Moon in New Holiday Special

This holiday season, SpongeBob Squarepants is headed far away from his pineapple under the sea.

Nickelodeon recently revealed the first details for “SpaceBob MerryPants”, the latest holiday special for SpongeBob Squarepants.

In “SpaceBob MerryPants,” Sandy leads the scouts through space for scientific exploration, where SpongeBob finds life exists in the form of a krabby patty, Sandy studies the moon’s gravitational effect on nuts and Squidward goes to the dark side. After an explosive mishap with a Jack-in-the-Box, the troop is left in an astronomical situation, where they luckily find the one person who can help them out, the big man himself…Santa Claus!

The episode will see Lewis Black (Inside Out, The Daily Show) taking on the iconic role of Santa Claus, and teaching SpongeBob and company the benefits of working together and thinking outside the box.

“SpaceBob MerryPants” is just the latest holiday special that the long-running animated series has brought, with past entries including the beloved 2000 episode “Christmas Who?”, and 2012’s stop-motion episode “It’s a SpongeBob Christmas!”

If this latest holiday special wasn’t enough, SpongeBob fans can also check out the new weekly digital short-form series Bikini Bottom Mysteries. The episodes will debut every Tuesday on Facebook Watch and Youtube, and will explore the secrets, scandals, and unsolved mysteries of SpongeBob SquarePants. Produced by Viacom Digital Studios for the fans who grew up watching SpongeBob SquarePants, the seven-episode series takes a closer look at some of the fishier characters in Bikini Bottom like Frank the Fish, Purple Doctor Fish, Harold, Mable and more.

These two things mark just the latest entries in the SpongeBob franchise, including a Tony-nominated musical, plenty of action figures, and an upcoming origin movie called

“For the first time ever, we’re going to get to the origin of how little SpongeBob met the rest of the Bikini Bottom gang at summer camp,” Paramount Animation president Mireilla Soria recently revealed. “The film’s opening will take place at Camp Coral when all of our favorite characters meet for the first time.”

“SpaceBob MerryPants” will air on Sunday, November 25th, at 11:00 am (ET/PT) on Nickelodeon.