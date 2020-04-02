SpongeBob Squarepants Showrunner Reveals Production Update Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Few characters have become as beloved or popular in memes as SpongeBob SquarePants, and if you were worried about the status of new episodes and the show’s 13th season due to the coronavirus, fear no more. SpongeBob SquarePants showrunner Vincent Waller took to social media to give fans a production update on the show’s next season on Nickelodeon, and while the team is working remotely, they are still moving forward with the season, and new episodes of SpongeBob, Patrick, Squidward, and the whole SquarePants crew will be on the way. That said, no exact release date was given, but we’ll keep you updated whenever Nickelodeon reveals it.

Waller wrote “To those who were worried, SpongeBob is doing fine. Production continues, we are All working from home during the lock down. Nickelodeon’s leaders have been great at logistics and support during this crazy time. Stay Safe Stay Home 🏠 #season13isHeadingToYou”

We’re glad to hear everyone is safe and healthy and working from the safety of their homes, and at least fans will have something else to watch sooner than later.

As for the SpongeBob franchise, it was recently revealed that the franchise is getting a spinoff on Netflix, and while we don’t know much about it, the two companies behind it are thrilled to be working together.

“Nickelodeon has generated scores of characters that kids love, and we look forward to telling wholly original stories that re-imagine and expand on the worlds they inhabit,” Netflix vice president of original animation Melissa Cobb said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to continue collaborating with Brian Robbins, Ramsey Naito, and the creative team at Nickelodeon in new ways as we look to find fresh voices and bring bold stories to our global audience on Netflix.”

“Nickelodeon’s next step forward is to keep expanding beyond linear platforms, and our broader content partnership with Netflix is a key path toward that goal,” said Brian Robbins, President, Nickelodeon. “The Nickelodeon Animation Studio is home to the world-class artists and storytellers behind some of the most iconic characters and shows ever made, and our head of Animation, Ramsey Naito, has been building on that legacy over the past year by ramping up development and production exponentially. The ideas and work at our Studio are flowing, and we can’t wait to work with Melissa and the Netflix team on a premium slate of original animated content for kids and families around the world.”