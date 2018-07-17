‘Star Trek’ Blu-ray Box Sets Get Big Amazon Prime Day Discounts

The biggest Star Trek Blu-ray deal event that we’ve ever seen is happening on Amazon right now for Prime Day. Until midnight tonight, July 17th (or while supplies last), you can score all-time low discounts on the following complete series Blu-ray box sets:

• Star Trek: The Original Series: The Complete Series – $34.99 (36% off)

• Star Trek: Enterprise: The Complete Series – $24.99 (53% off)

• Star Trek: The Next Generation – The Complete Series – $67.99 (49% off)

• Star Trek The Original Motion Picture Collection – $17.99 (28% off)

You can shop all of the Star Trek Prime Day deals right here. Again, these are the lowest prices Amazon has ever offered for these sets, so take advantage while you can. However, Star Trek isn’t the only subject of big Blu-ray box set Prime Day sales…

Game of Thrones: The Complete Seasons 1-7 Blu-ray box set generally runs around $100 to $120, but during Amazon Prime Day you can get it for only $75. Not surprisingly, that’s the lowest price it has ever sold for and the cheapest way to own the entire series on Blu-ray by a mile. Grab it here while supplies last.

This Game of Thrones box set contains every single episode of the show that has aired thus far in both Blu-ray and digital copies. It also includes over 30 hours of bonus features. Unless you’re willing to wait for the Seasons 1-8 box set, this is the one to get. As for 4K upgrades, only Season 1 is available in 4K at the moment, and it runs $45.

Another one of the big Blu-ray scores you can take advantage of for Prime Day is a $79.98 (55% off) deal on the 4K UHD Harry Potter 8-Film Blu-ray collection. Again, this is the lowest price ever offered for the set (by at least $50). Grab it right here before they sell out.

From the official description:

“The eight Harry Potter films are available for the first time in 4K HDR as a set in the Harry Potter 8-film collection on Ultra HD (UHD) Blu-ray combo pack. UHD Blu-ray showcases 4K resolution with High Dynamic Range (HDR) and a wider color spectrum, offering consumers brighter, deeper, more lifelike colors for a home entertainment viewing experience like never before.”

“All eight Harry Potter films on UHD Blu-ray feature DTS:X audio, which replicates and conveys the fluid movement of sound to create a richer experience than previously possible by moving sound to precisely where the mixer placed it.”

