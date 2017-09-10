Star Trek: Discovery Producers Assures Series Is Written By Variety Of Hardcore Fans

Producer Alex Kurtzman is assuring fans that Star Trek: Discovery is in the hands of writers who love the franchise just as much as they do.

After some false starts in pre-production, Star Trek: Discovery seems to be making real progress on its way to its debut. CBS even extended the show’s first season to 15 episodes, and Kurtzman can’t wait to share it with fans.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I’m really excited for everybody to see Trek and I was extremely pleased with the reception that our trailer got,” Kurtzman tells Collider. “It was awesome, it was really cool.”

Kurtzman says that the writers’ room is made up of Star Trek fans who adore every different era of the franchise and that love will be well-represented in Star Trek: Discovery‘s final product.

“All I’m gonna say now is that you’re talking about a show that’s being written by a roomful of fans who all have very different relationships to Trek, and I think that’s a healthy thing and it’s a good thing,” he says. “They love different aspects of Trek. We’re really excited with how the scripts are going; the scripts are going great.”

It sounds like Star Trek: Discovery will have something for everyone when it comes to Star Trek fandom. Considering Star Trek: Discovery is the first Star Trek series in over a decade, that’s probably a very good thing.

Star Trek: Discovery was originally slated for a May debut, but a production delay pushed the release window back further. When it does premiere, the first episode Star Trek: Discovery will air on CBS. The remainder of the 15-episode first season will debut on CBS’s streaming subscription service CBS All Access.

Star Trek: Discovery was created by Bryan Fuller and Alex Kurtzman. Fuller was originally intended to be Discovery’s showrunner but was forced step down due to commitments to Starz’ adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s American Gods. Gretchen J. Berg and Aaron Harberts have taken over as showrunners.

Star Trek: Discovery takes place roughly a decade prior to the five-year mission of Star Trek: The Original Series. In breaking with franchise tradition, the show’s main protagonist will not be a captain. Instead, it will be First Officer Michael Burnham, played by The Walking Dead alum Sonequa Martin-Green.

Star Trek: Discovery‘s cast also includes Jason Isaacs as Captain Lorca, Rainn Wilson as Star Trek: The Original Series character Harry Mudd, James Frain as Sarek, Spock’s father, and Michelle Yeoh as Captain Georgiou, the captain of another Starfleet ship, the Shenzhou, which will be important to the plot of Star Trek: Discovery. Doug Jones and Anthony Rapp both play science officers. Mary Wiseman will play a final year Starfleet Academy cadet.

More Star Trek News: Expect Some “Big” Cameos In Star Trek: Discovery / Andrew Lincoln Would Like To Appear On Star Trek: Discovery / Star Trek Star George Takei Announces New Graphic Novel / Patrick Stewart Imagines A Professor X And Captain Picard Crossover