Star Trek Reveals Strange New Worlds Season 4 Sneak Peek and Starfleet Academy’s Surprise Cast Member

Star Trek is no stranger to dominating the con scene; in fact, the collective of Trekkies over the years helped shape fan conventions as we now know them today. To that end, it’s no surprise it had its time in the spotlight on the biggest geek stage in the world. The beloved franchise officially took over Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con today, bringing back Star Trek cast members from across its history to take part in the 60th anniversary celebration of the franchise. The panel included the likes of Rod Roddenberry, Michael Dorn, Robert Picardo, and even George Takei, with announcements flowing alongside the celebration.

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“It’s always wonderful to have people come up to you and say ‘Congratulations’ or ‘Happy 60th.’ It makes me feel so young. I’m way older than 60,” Takei said. “But that isn’t the only wonderful thing about this. It’s an extraordinary phenomenon. Extraordinary phenomenon are the right words. What television series that was low-rated when we first started, not only lasted three seasons and was canceled, but because of all of the people like you, and your parents and your grandparents, because of their intelligence and their sensitivity and their vision, supported Star Trek to the extent that we have lived long and endured for 60 years and going. That is an extraordinary television phenomenon.”

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4 Sneak Peek From SDCC

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As expected, with Star Trek: Strange New Worlds having just premiered two days ago, the series quickly became a focal point for the panel as well. Co-showrunner and executive producer Akiva Goldsman revealed a sneak peek of what fans can expect for the rest of the season, with Anson Mount’s Christopher Pike offering these words of wisdom: “Savor the victories, move on from the defeats.” Check it out for yourself above, which includes with a clear tease of a multiversal adventure.

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy star Karim Diané appeared at the event, offering a tease of what will come next for the latest TV series in the franchise, confirming a new cadet/cast member set to appear in Season 2 with Ruaridh Aldington joining the series. In Season 2, Aldington will play Keats, described as a young alien that the cadets “encounter on an away mission who possesses a mysterious backstory. When the cadets make the risky decision to bring him back to Starfleet Academy, they realize he’s a wanted man, and his life is in danger.”

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These weren’t the only reveals that popped up in Hall H, either, with Star Trek officially confirming that Season 2 of the original animated YouTube-first series, Star Trek: Scouts, will officially premiere on Star Trek Day, Tuesday, September 8. The previously released preschool extension of the Star Trek franchise focuses on three 8-year-old friends, JR, Sprocket and Roo, as they train to become future Starfleet Explorers. The first batch of episodes is available now on Nickelodeon’s Blaze and the Monster Machines YouTube channel.