Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Reveals First Look at T.Rex & Dragon Episodes – Watch the Season 4 Trailer

Star Trek‘s next show is really living up to its name. With the luxury of knowing it’s coming to an end with Season 5, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is taking some seriously bold swings with Season 4, with all-puppet and Wild West-themed episodes already confirmed. The new season will also ramp up both the action and the blossoming friendship between James Kirk (Paul Wesley) and Spock (Ethan Peck) as we head closer to the era of The Original Series and the end of Captain Pike’s stewardship of the flagship Enterprise. It’s all very exciting, and Trek fans now don’t have long to wait for the new season.

Videos by ComicBook.com

And even more excitingly, the newly released Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4 trailer has revealed a taste of the wild swerves we’re set to see in a few weeks. As well as delivering on the promise of more action, the trailer confirms that a T.Rex and a fire-breathing dragon will also feature in the coming drop of new episodes. Here’s the trailer for the new season, which is slated to release on July 23 on Paramount+:

Play video

This is a developing story…

What did you think of the new trailer? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!