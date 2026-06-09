Star Trek’s Best Modern Show Makes an Exciting Promise to Classic Trek Fans Ahead of 2026 Return

The Enterprise’s future has seen some major shake-ups in recent days, especially when you take into consideration Paramount’s previous merger with Skydance, and its potential merger with Warner Bros Discovery. Luckily for Star Trek fans, there is still one major series that has one season in store before bidding fans a fond farewell. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is set to arrive on Paramount+ on July 23rd, releasing episodes weekly before its finale ends this September. Co-executive producer and series writer Bill Wokoff recently talked about the prequel series while making a big promise to fans before Strange New Worlds comes to a close.

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In a recent interview with TrekMovie.com, Witkoff confirmed that the final season of Strange New Worlds would have more “classic” installments while also planning to release another puppet episode. “I think we do have more what you would call more classic Star Trek episodes. It’s still our show, and we still do the things that our show does. I mean, you know there’s a puppet episode coming. I would call that a big swing. Is every episode a puppet episode? Of course not. And there are probably more classic episodes mixed in. And for every “big swing” — that is a term that gets bandied about, but we want every single episode to be a Star Trek episode, even if it is a big swing. But to answer your question, there are perhaps less of what you know we would have called those in previous seasons.”

How Will Season 4 Be Different?

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Also during the interview, the executive producer went into more detail regarding how the final season will change things up from what came before, “In season 4, we opened up new areas in the characters’ histories that we hadn’t explored yet, because, especially specifically in Pike’s story, there are certain parts of his story that we kind of put to bed with season 3. So we got to open up whole new doors. We’re paying off some stuff that we did set up early in season 1 that we hadn’t been able to pay off, that we haven’t just from the virtue of having only ten episodes each season. And every season we look at our world today, and we look at the kinds of stories we want to tell, and we try to see what stories we want to tell about our world today through genre that are at heart Star Trek stories. It’s merging those three things. So season 4 reflects our world today in a different way than season 3.”

On top of Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Starfleet Academy is also planning to release one more season before taking a bow. While a release date has yet to be revealed for the television series, the one-two punch for the Federation might be the last time we see Star Trek for quite some time. Fingers crossed that the Enterprise will roar back to life in the near future.

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Via TrekMovie