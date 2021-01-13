Star Wars: Ahsoka Trends as Fans Weigh in on Rumored Series Details
After months of rumors about what the future could hold for the character, last month saw Disney officially confirming that Ahsoka Tano would be getting her own spinoff series for Disney+. The studio didn't, however, shed any insight on what the series would explore, merely hinting that it would unfold around roughly the same time as The Mandalorian. New rumors from Kessel Run Transmissions claim that Ahsoka will serve as a continuation of the series finale of Star Wars Rebels, which will see the hero embarking on a mission with Sabine Wren to find Ezra Bridger and potentially explore their conflicts with Grand Admiral Thrawn.
Another detail that Disney withheld from Star Wars fans was when the spinoff series could be moving forward, so it's unknown how many, if any, of these recent rumors hold any truth, but they gained enough attention for Ahsoka fans to take to Twitter to weigh in on those talks. Whether it be supporting or refuting these ideas, or merely using this attention to share their love for the character, Ahsoka became one of the social media service's trending topics.
Give Us the Ghost
i love ahsoka, but rebels isnt her story. clone wars was. rebels deserves its own sequel, it’s time for sabine to find ezra. i want to see the ghost, and chopper, and hera, and JACEN. #SaveTheAnimatedRebelsSequel pic.twitter.com/c8HNQh2EbK— cas!! 😼 (@godstfuokay) January 13, 2021
Let's Wait
we get RUMORS that the Rebels sequel is canceled due to the Ahsoka show and people are quick to hate. let’s wait for some official news from legit sources instead of these bum ass blogs...— Shady (@Shady_G45) January 13, 2021
What a Time
Also, all the #Ahsoka news today! My word - what a time to be a Star Wars fan! pic.twitter.com/g1pKOO8Vdf— Liam Aidan Gameplay (@LiamAidanGamin1) January 13, 2021
Friendly Reminder
Here to remind you that Ahsoka Tano is one of best characters in the Star Wars franchise! 🧡#Ahsoka #StarWars #AhsokaTano pic.twitter.com/B6XyBnEXf8— OriginalKingJulian94 (@_OGKingJulian94) January 13, 2021
Don't Forget the Ghost Crew
#AhsokaTano No way are they scrapping the Rebels sequel and making the Ashoka show the sequel instead :~/ Rebels was about the Ghost crew, not centered on Ahsoka— SAO :) (@lowkbt) January 13, 2021
Two Series, Please
the rebels sequel and the live-action ahsoka series should be two different series, i love the animated version of rebels so much and the main story of rebels doesn’t really center around ahsoka that much anyways pls be two separate series #SaveTheAnimatedRebelsSequel— jas ⁷ (@rainetae) January 13, 2021
Did They Meet?
If Ahsoka survived to the New Republic and was in the rebellion the whole time, how did she -never- meet Luke Skywalker? You'd figure she'd want to meet the guy so strong in the force he blew up the death star.— Chaotic neutral bisexual (@sonofether) January 13, 2021
Good!
#Ahsoka is Trending?— OriginalKingJulian94 (@_OGKingJulian94) January 13, 2021
GOOD!!! 🧡🧡🧡🧡 pic.twitter.com/U9nRVplGcZ
Best Jedi, Best Sabers
I heard Ahsoka Tano was trending. Best Jedi, best sabers? I think so pic.twitter.com/HZ16m9LuRM— Chris Evans (@TheCap92) January 13, 2021
No Way
Rebels was never Ahsoka's story, it was the Ghost Crew fighting the Empire and Thrawn, a beautiful story about family
There's no way they can carry it on as well as they would have in animation.
Animation is NOT 2nd grade storytelling; forcing live action onto everything sucks. https://t.co/hfO4tBXyy6— Vincent is excited for ⊃∪∩⪽ (@_Teren1_) January 12, 2021