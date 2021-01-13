Star Wars: Ahsoka Trends as Fans Weigh in on Rumored Series Details

After months of rumors about what the future could hold for the character, last month saw Disney officially confirming that Ahsoka Tano would be getting her own spinoff series for Disney+. The studio didn't, however, shed any insight on what the series would explore, merely hinting that it would unfold around roughly the same time as The Mandalorian. New rumors from Kessel Run Transmissions claim that Ahsoka will serve as a continuation of the series finale of Star Wars Rebels, which will see the hero embarking on a mission with Sabine Wren to find Ezra Bridger and potentially explore their conflicts with Grand Admiral Thrawn.

Another detail that Disney withheld from Star Wars fans was when the spinoff series could be moving forward, so it's unknown how many, if any, of these recent rumors hold any truth, but they gained enough attention for Ahsoka fans to take to Twitter to weigh in on those talks. Whether it be supporting or refuting these ideas, or merely using this attention to share their love for the character, Ahsoka became one of the social media service's trending topics.

Scroll down to see what fans are saying about Ahsoka Tano!