Baby Yoda Fans Are Freaking Out Over The Child's Real Name
Fans first met The Child in the series premiere of The Mandalorian, which quickly earned him the nickname "Baby Yoda," as his lack of speaking abilities prevented any other character from learning his real name. Whatever you call him, the character has been one of the breakout successes in the world of Star Wars over the past year, with Baby Yoda going on to infiltrate virtually all corners of pop culture. The most recent episode of The Mandalorian, "The Jedi," finally saw the figure collide with another Force-wielding character, Ahsoka Tano, who let both audiences and the Mandalorian himself know that Baby Yoda's real name is "Grogu."
Given how comfortable fans have been over the past year with calling him "Baby Yoda," we had almost forgotten that he had a real name, or had put the idea out of our heads that we'd ever learn his name. "The Jedi" also saw the live-action debut of Ahsoka Tano, with fans already so overwhelmed by seeing the Star Wars: The Clone Wars character in the series that the reveal of Baby Yoda's real name caught us completely off guard. To say there were some mixed emotions related to this discovery would be a bit of an understatement.
Scroll down to see what fans are saying about Grogu!
There the Whole Time
Wow, can't believe I missed Baby Yoda hiding from Anakin this whole time!#TheMandalorian #Grogu pic.twitter.com/R0digO4z5T— Harri Elmer (@HarriElmer) November 27, 2020
Not Stopping
me continuing to call him Baby Yoda even though his name is “apparently” Grogu pic.twitter.com/1D1rmbM6TN— garrison pugh (@garrisonpugh) November 27, 2020
We Don't Care
luke and leia when they heard grogu through the force pic.twitter.com/PfdFcMuwri— izzy | MANDO SPOILERS (@JETIIFIVES) November 27, 2020
Escaped Anakin
Well, Chapter 13 confirms one thing... Anakin didn’t get all of the younglings 😏#TheMandalorian #AhsokaTano #Grogu pic.twitter.com/hQDdTh7Uzg— ugy (@ugylicious) November 27, 2020
Just So Good
It’s just so good. This is the way!! #TheMandalorian #AhsokaTano #Grogu pic.twitter.com/DUsAzi2v4E— rebecca ✨ (@Scar1etVVitch) November 27, 2020
Everything I Needed
Seeing how proud Mando was of Grogu (Baby Yoda) was absolutely everything I needed and more #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/fe4a1ik7nC— Shannon (@ohlooksarcasm) November 27, 2020
Finally!
FINALLY!! He has a name!! #Grogu #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/nDWdWvu9n8— JJ Jo (@JJ_Jo_) November 27, 2020
Rise of Grogu
We are witnessing the rise of Grogu pic.twitter.com/EtLPU6gHVG— ⒷⓁⒶⒸⓀ ⒸⓄⓃⒻⒺⓉⓉⒾ (@easymullasniper) November 27, 2020
The Look
The way ashoka looks at grogu 😭❤️ #ashoka #TheChild #Grogu pic.twitter.com/ZVt7nZeOfu— pooja // Baby yoda stan account (@getofffmybackk) November 27, 2020
Dad Love
mando spoilers // #TheMandalorian
SHUT UP YOU CAN SEE HOW MUCH GROGU LOVES HIS DAD pic.twitter.com/Hsnz1vk1yC— Ly 💫 (@spoiler4you) November 27, 2020