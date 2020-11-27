Baby Yoda Fans Are Freaking Out Over The Child's Real Name

Fans first met The Child in the series premiere of The Mandalorian, which quickly earned him the nickname "Baby Yoda," as his lack of speaking abilities prevented any other character from learning his real name. Whatever you call him, the character has been one of the breakout successes in the world of Star Wars over the past year, with Baby Yoda going on to infiltrate virtually all corners of pop culture. The most recent episode of The Mandalorian, "The Jedi," finally saw the figure collide with another Force-wielding character, Ahsoka Tano, who let both audiences and the Mandalorian himself know that Baby Yoda's real name is "Grogu."

Given how comfortable fans have been over the past year with calling him "Baby Yoda," we had almost forgotten that he had a real name, or had put the idea out of our heads that we'd ever learn his name. "The Jedi" also saw the live-action debut of Ahsoka Tano, with fans already so overwhelmed by seeing the Star Wars: The Clone Wars character in the series that the reveal of Baby Yoda's real name caught us completely off guard. To say there were some mixed emotions related to this discovery would be a bit of an understatement.

