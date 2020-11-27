Baby Yoda's Real Name and Backstory Revealed in The Mandalorian Chapter 13

✖

The real name and origin story of The Child, a.k.a. Baby Yoda, is revealed in The Mandalorian "Chapter 13: The Jedi." In the episode written and directed by Dave Filoni, armored bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) continues his quest to return the Force-sensitive foundling to the Jedi. After helping a trio of Mandalorians led by Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) hijack an Imperial vessel in "Chapter 11: The Heiress," Bo-Katan rewarded Din with a lead on a Jedi in the city of Calodan on the forest planet of Corvus. There the clan of two finds Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson), the Padawan learner of fallen Jedi Anakin Skywalker.

When the Jedi forms a Force connection with the Child in the burned forest of Corvus, Ahsoka says she can understand him "in a way."

"Grogu and I can feel each other's thoughts," Ahsoka tells Din, revealing the 50-year-old Grogu was raised at the Jedi Temple on Coruscant where he received training from many Jedi Masters. "At the end of the Clone Wars when the Empire rose to power, he was hidden. Someone took him from the Temple. Then his memory becomes… dark. He seemed lost. Alone."

Ahsoka tells Din she's only known one other being like Grogu: a wise Jedi Master named Yoda, born of the same species as Din's foundling.

When Din says he's witnessed Grogu perform the unexplainable, Ahsoka teaches the Mandalorian about the source of Grogu's powers: an energy field created by all living things, wielded only by those with a great deal of training and discipline. Din's task was to bring the Child to a Jedi, but the Jedi Order fell a long time ago.

"So did the Empire, yet it still hunts him," Din retorts. "He needs your help."

But Grogu's strong attachment to Din leaves him vulnerable to his fears and his anger, making him an unsuitable padawan.

"I've seen what such feelings can do to a fully-trained Jedi Knight. To the best of us," Ahsoka tells him. "I will not start this child down that path. Better to let his abilities fade."

The bounty hunter reveals Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto) — a plunderer and the Magistrate of Caldano — offered him a staff made of pure beskar to track down and kills Ahsoka, who is seeking a well-known character yet to appear in live-action.

"I didn't agree to anything," Din says, "and I'll help you with your problem if you see to it that Grogu is properly trained." When Ahsoka reneges on the deal, reaffirming she cannot train Grogu, she gives Din his next mission when she directs him to the Deep Core planet Tython:

"There you will find the ancient ruins of a temple that has a strong connection to the Force. Place Grogu on the seeing stone at the top of the mountain. Then Grogu may choose his path. If he reaches out through the Force, there's a chance a Jedi may sense his presence and come searching for him," Ahsoka says, adding: "Then again, there aren't many Jedi left."

