‘Star Wars’ Mark Hamill Stars In New ‘Knightfall’ Teaser

The History Channel has revealed a a new trailer for Knightfall, featuring legendary Joker actor Mark Hamill.

Of course, it is an entirely different “Knightfall” than fans might expect; this one has nothing to do with Bane breaking Batman’s back and everything to do with…y’know…actual knights.

You can see the trailer above.

How did Hamill come to be involved? Well, it could be due to the series’ new showrunner, former The Flash chief Aaron Helbing.

“He takes pride in the scars, because they made him who he is,” Helbing said of the just-released promotional image.

Hamill plays Talus, who is pictured here with Landry (Tom Cullen), a student who has to start back at ground zero after the events of the show’s first season.

Talus is described as an initiate master responsible for training new members of the Knights Templar, a devout Christian military order that protects travelers to the Holy Land. He’s tough, wise, hardened and deeply faithful after spending 10 years as a tortured POW captured during a Crusade.

During that torture, he presumably got the facial scars seen in the photo.

“The two of them face off against each other, and it’s pretty brutal,” Helbing said. “The whole season is darker, grittier and more action-heavy.”

It is difficult to ignore the similarities to the aged master Luke Skywalker Hamill looks here, and it will be interesting to see how the characters compare and contrast to one another.

Knightfall recounts the fall, persecution, and burning at the stake of the Knights Templar, as orchestrated by King Philip IV of France on October 13, 1307. The series focuses on the fictional Templar leader Landry du Lauzon, a brave warrior discouraged by the Templars’ failures in the Holy Land who is reinvigorated by news that the Holy Grail has resurfaced.

Besides Hamill and Cullen, Knightfall‘s second season features performances by Sabrina Bartlett, Nasser Memarzia, Jim Carter, and more. The series presumably will try to trace a trajectory that is at least mostly true to the history of the Crusades.

Knightfall returns in the spring of 2019 with new episodes.