Star Wars Fans Can't Handle Those Emotional Baby Yoda Moments in The Mandalorian Season Finale
For more than a year, Star Wars fans have barely been able to contain their emotions about every little thing they saw "Baby Yoda" do in The Mandalorian, regardless of whether those reactions were joy or fear. This season of the series has seen Baby Yoda, whose name we learned was "Grogu," gave us immensely delightful moments, such as him using the Force or accidentally vomiting after some intense Razor Crest maneuvers, as well as dire encounters, such as when we saw him captured by Moff Gideon. The Season Two finale pulled out all of the stops, giving us one of the most emotional Baby Yoda moments of the whole series.
WARNING: Spoilers below for The Mandalorian Season Two finale
As teased by Ahsoka earlier in the season, no matter how much Din Djarin might care for Baby Yoda, he needed to train with a Jedi to fully hone his powers. The Jedi who ended up seeking him out was none other than Luke Skywalker, which forced Djarin to allow Skywalker to take the pint-sized hero into his care. As they said goodbye, Djarin removed his helmet, with Baby Yoda reaching out with his arm to touch him, before Djarin watched Luke, R2-D2, and Grogu walk out of his life, seemingly for good.
Understandably, fans had quite a few reactions to the touching moment. Scroll down to see what fans are saying about the scene in The Mandalorian!
Holy Hell
holy hell im crying rn, luke skywalker, mando with darksaber, r2-d2, and baby yoda is gone. im actually crying thats not a joke— itami (@itzitami) December 18, 2020
I'm Emotional
My uncle telling me in the morning to shut up because I’m crying over “baby yoda” 💀🥲— vic’ika djarin || in pain (@mandoscyare) December 18, 2020
IM EMOTIONAL OKAY
Need Some Time
I’m crying over Pedro Pascal and baby Yoda (idc if his name is Grogu) on the timeline leave me in my time of mourning #TheMandalorian— wan - mando spoilers (@kenobimando) December 18, 2020
Of Course
Yes of course I'm not crying 😞@themandalorian #TheMandalorian #BabyYoda #TheMandolorian pic.twitter.com/LRefdcWQnF— hendricks chaplin (@hendrickschapli) December 18, 2020
Why?
yo why is the mandalorian season finale making me crying into my baby yoda squishmellow— rebecca (@beccagrigas) December 18, 2020
True Love
the #mandalorian crying real tears for baby yoda should show y’all true love still exists, no 🧢— gia☀️ (@trigofrigo) December 18, 2020
I'm Not Crying
I just watched the ending of The Mandalorian Season 2 🤯🤯 I’m not crying, you are crying 😭😭😭😭😭 #TheMandalorian #BabyYoda pic.twitter.com/PAJ3UWFg2i— ⚡️Jaime⚡️ (@JBmust) December 18, 2020
You're Crying
Season finale of The Mandalorian: I’m not crying you’re crying! #TheMandalorian #BabyYoda #Grogu— Sars (@SongofThyme) December 18, 2020
20 Minutes Straight
I JUST CRIED FOR 20 MINUTES STRAIGHT BECAUSE OF BABY YODA,I TRIED TO TELL SOMEBODY AND I JUST STARTED CRYING AGAIN!!!!! pic.twitter.com/Rg9rNKZXCE— Kimy⁷ 🖤🤍 (@namoonhope) December 18, 2020
No Shame
crying at baby yoda is something i will always do but will never be ashamed of— roisin // (@dansturbation) December 18, 2020