Star Wars Fans Can't Handle Those Emotional Baby Yoda Moments in The Mandalorian Season Finale

For more than a year, Star Wars fans have barely been able to contain their emotions about every little thing they saw "Baby Yoda" do in The Mandalorian, regardless of whether those reactions were joy or fear. This season of the series has seen Baby Yoda, whose name we learned was "Grogu," gave us immensely delightful moments, such as him using the Force or accidentally vomiting after some intense Razor Crest maneuvers, as well as dire encounters, such as when we saw him captured by Moff Gideon. The Season Two finale pulled out all of the stops, giving us one of the most emotional Baby Yoda moments of the whole series.

WARNING: Spoilers below for The Mandalorian Season Two finale

As teased by Ahsoka earlier in the season, no matter how much Din Djarin might care for Baby Yoda, he needed to train with a Jedi to fully hone his powers. The Jedi who ended up seeking him out was none other than Luke Skywalker, which forced Djarin to allow Skywalker to take the pint-sized hero into his care. As they said goodbye, Djarin removed his helmet, with Baby Yoda reaching out with his arm to touch him, before Djarin watched Luke, R2-D2, and Grogu walk out of his life, seemingly for good.

Understandably, fans had quite a few reactions to the touching moment. Scroll down to see what fans are saying about the scene in The Mandalorian!