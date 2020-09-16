Star Wars: The Mandalorian Trailer Has Fans Thinking They Spotted Boba Fett
A key component of Mandalorian culture is that everyone's armor is rooted in the same structure, though each individual can modify their personal gear to accurately reflect their personalities and activities, with the debut of the first trailer for Season Two of The Mandalorian leading some Star Wars fans to believe they may have spotted Boba Fett, or possibly just some of his gear, in the trailer. This wouldn't be the first time that fans have speculated that the famous bounty hunter from the original trilogy of Star Wars films has appeared, with those rumors dating back to the debut of the first episode of this series, though there is little evidence to confirm the new footage includes a shot of the familiar figure.
One scene in the trailer sees what appears to be a Mandalorian riding a speeder away from the camera, causing some viewers to think they recognize a jetpack as Fett's. Reports from earlier this year claimed that Fett would appear in the upcoming season, as played by Jango Fett actor Temeura Morrison, yet Lucasfilm hasn't confirmed these details.
Scroll down to see Star Wars fans speculating about Boba Fett appearing in the new The Mandalorian trailer!
That's Boba Fett's jet pack hanging off the back of @themandalorian speeder. pic.twitter.com/d7aCD6LLMe— Mia Marie Macy she/her (@MiaMarieMacy) September 16, 2020
sw fans : *sees mandalorian with jetpack*— its like uuuhhhh ummm (@BellonaDmMePls) September 16, 2020
sw fans : ITS BOBA FETT DUDE ITS BOB FEET ITS HIM
i'm not saying that's DEFINITELY 100% boba fett's jetpack in the Mandalorian trailer...
but that's DEFINITELY 100% boba fett's jetpack in the Mandalorian trailer. https://t.co/B0e1n8YWsY pic.twitter.com/BKko7Ikbas— HALLELUJAH (@TheBearded_Jake) September 16, 2020
Time for another Fanboi tweet.— Ahamdev Bhattacharyya (@BhookhaBangali) September 16, 2020
So apparently, there is a frame, just one frame, in the Mandalorian season 2 trailer, where you see Boba Fett. Sahi bey.
Also found in this shot if you incredibley zoom in, you see a certain jet pack & Mandalorian helmet in the back pic.twitter.com/f2eCbVWXoj— Big Sal Scalici #IStandWithRayFisher (@CaesarsWolfpack) September 16, 2020
🚨SERIA GENIAL🚨— 💥Expo Cómics NEWS💥 ➳ (@ComicsExpo) September 16, 2020
Según una teoría del usuario @bhower1138, en el tráiler de "The Mandalorian" podríamos haber visto el Jet pack y casco de Boba Fett!!!#StarWars #TheMandalorian #TheMandalorianseason2 pic.twitter.com/GpSxxbk6hP
I have a theory for #TheMandalorian S2. So we see in the trailer that Din has Boba’s armor. And we know Cobb Vanth and Boba Fett will be involved to some degree. So Din will find Vanth wearing Boba’s armor and will exclaim how he isn’t a true Mando because he just stole the armor pic.twitter.com/EsHSwIkEwF— Joe Iorio (@JoeIorio24) September 16, 2020
En una escena del Tráiler de la Segunda Temporada de #TheMandalorian se puede ver durante un segundo como el Mando parecer cargar la armadura de Boba Fett en la moto...#StarWars pic.twitter.com/VbusWaKRxh— Alejandro Plaza (@Jango1138) September 16, 2020
Is this a "Return of the Jedi" #BobaFett jetpack on the back of Mando's speeder in the new trailer? Isolated the segment and slowed down the 1080P.
🤔
Helmet nod to @bhower1138 for sharing this observation and @BestOfFett for its signal boost. pic.twitter.com/5KhAac01se— Boba Fett Fan Club (@bobafettfanclub) September 16, 2020
Seeing Sasha Banks in season 2 of The Mandalorian makes me more hyped to watch it than seeing damn Boba Fett pic.twitter.com/cZgBbwvvh8— Hank (@DeionHD) September 15, 2020