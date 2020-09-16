Star Wars: The Mandalorian Trailer Has Fans Thinking They Spotted Boba Fett

A key component of Mandalorian culture is that everyone's armor is rooted in the same structure, though each individual can modify their personal gear to accurately reflect their personalities and activities, with the debut of the first trailer for Season Two of The Mandalorian leading some Star Wars fans to believe they may have spotted Boba Fett, or possibly just some of his gear, in the trailer. This wouldn't be the first time that fans have speculated that the famous bounty hunter from the original trilogy of Star Wars films has appeared, with those rumors dating back to the debut of the first episode of this series, though there is little evidence to confirm the new footage includes a shot of the familiar figure.

One scene in the trailer sees what appears to be a Mandalorian riding a speeder away from the camera, causing some viewers to think they recognize a jetpack as Fett's. Reports from earlier this year claimed that Fett would appear in the upcoming season, as played by Jango Fett actor Temeura Morrison, yet Lucasfilm hasn't confirmed these details.

Scroll down to see Star Wars fans speculating about Boba Fett appearing in the new The Mandalorian trailer!