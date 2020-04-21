Star Wars: The Mandalorian's Giancarlo Esposito Teases Moff Gideon's Role in Season 2

✖

The first season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian came to a close on Disney+ in December, bringing with it a massive cliffhanger that left fans everywhere begging for the arrival of Season 2. The villainous Moff Gideon, who didn't appear until the final episodes of the debut season, exited his crashed ship with the famed darksaber in hand, a weapon that fans of Star Wars: Rebels are all too familiar with. That one scene set up a massive potential story arc for Moff Gideon heading into Season 2 this fall.

As with all things Star Wars related, actual details regarding The Mandalorian Season 2 are being kept under lock and key for the time being. However, during an interview with Variety about the recent Season 5 finale of Better Call Saul, Moff Gideon actor Giancarlo Esposito teased a little bit about what's in store for his character in the upcoming second installment of the series.

“Moff is very different from Gus Fring," Esposito said. "He wields his own darksaber. He does his own dirty work and is certainly willing to. He’s much more volatile, he’s much more of the warrior and that could tell us some things about him next season."

Esposito continued on to once again tell the story of his bad luck with darksaber props. He takes his training and sword work very seriously, which has resulted in him breaking several different darksabers while on set. Fortunately, he seems to have developed a good relationship with the folks in the prop department.

“I’ve gone through two, three? Three and a half, I think I’ve broken already. But I go at it. Like, I go at it. I’ve broken few of them to the point where the [prop] guys, they love me. 'Just so you know,’ they whisper to me, ‘we only have one more.’”

While Moff Gideon is largely a mystery in the greater Star Wars universe, it appears that his story will get a lot more attention when The Mandalorian returns this fall. Fans will be eager to see how his story ties into that of Mandalore and Bo-Katan, who was the last person seen wielding the darksaber.

The first season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian is currently streaming on Disney+.

